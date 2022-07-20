The left-sided defender spent eight years at Preston North End prior to joining the Reds in February 2021.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Scotland is the ideal destination for new Rangers signing Ben Davies.

The versatile defender sealed his £4million switch north of the border after failing to register a single first-team appearance during his 18 month spell at Anfield.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Sheffield United in the English Championship and will aim to establish himself in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side after penning a four-year-deal.

Rangers have signed former Liverpool defender Ben Davies on a four-year deal (Image: @RangersFC/Twitter)

Klopp, who moved quickly to sign Davies on deadline day in the January transfer window last year due to a defensive injury crisis, reckons he ‘deserves’ to be playing on the biggest stage.

He stated: “Rangers is a fantastic club, a big club. Ben belongs on a big stage for sure. European football as well.

“This presents a proper opportunity to demonstrate his quality and composure. As a person he’s as good a guy as you could hope to meet.”

A deal worth an initial £3m with a futher £1m in add-ons was agreed earlier this week between the two clubs and Davies insists the best years of his career are still ahead of him.

Speaking in an interview with Rangers TV, he said: “All my career, I’ve looked to take different opportunities. Going out on loan, taking moves when they’ve come about and not just staying in my comfort zone. That’s going to help me going forward.

“I think this is the best place possible for me. The expectation, levels and standards that the club has are exceptional and that can only bring the best out of me.”

Meanwhile, Rangers youngster Kai Kennedy has joined League One side Falkirk on a season-long loan.

Kai Kennedy has gone out on loan once again.

The 20-year-old heads out on his fifth temporary stint having previously enjoyed spells with Inverness, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline and Hamilton Accies.

The Ibrox club have the option to recall the talented winger in January.

His departure comes after Connor Young joined the Gers academy from Hibernian for an undisclosed fee.

The striker, who has signed a three-year contract, will link up with David McCallum’s B team ahead of their second season in the Lowland League.

He joined up with his new team mates in Prague earlier this week ahead of competing in the Pilsen tournament.

Rangers’ Head of Academy, Craig Mulholland said: “We are delighted to welcome Connor to Rangers.

“He is a player that David Stevenson and our recruitment team have tracked for some time along with our technical staff who have seen him have some excellent performances against our own group.