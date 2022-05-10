A look at all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news as the end of the season draws nears and both clubs look to bag silverware.

We are now nearing the end of the Scottish Premier League season, but there is still plenty to be determined when it comes to trophies.

Meanwhile, Rangers have bagged themselves a Europa League final, with the chance to win a major European trophy, which would offer automatic qualification to the Champions League

In the meantime, we have taken a look at the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours.

Spurs want to sell Carter-Vickers

Celtic have been told that loan star Cameron Carter-Vickers will be available this summer.

Former Celtic striker John Hartson says he ‘knows for a fact’ that the centre-back will be put up for sale this summer.

“I know Spurs want to sell,” said Hartson to the Glasgow Times. “I know for a fact, because I speak to people at Spurs, and they want to sell Carter-Vickers.

“He’s been on loan several times, and they feel that he’s not going back to Spurs, so they want to do a deal with somebody for Carter-Vickers.

“You can talk about the forwards, Jota, (Liel) Abada and Kyogo (Furuhashi), whose numbers have been frightening. Joe Hart, who has been brilliant. But you’ve got to look at Carter-Vickers, he’s been the dominant one.”

Double deal update

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has said the club are working on permanent deals for both Jota and Carter-Vickers.

“Both their deals happening in the background constantly – people working on those things behind the scenes,” he told The Cynic.

That will be seen as great news by Celtic fans, with both players playing a key role this season.

Kent interest

Rangers star Ryan Kent is said to be aware of interest from premier League club Leeds United ahead of this summer.

Dean Jones told GiveMeSport: “I’m told Ryan Kent will still look to leave this summer as he wants to play in the Premier League.