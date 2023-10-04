The Ibrox hero is backing Frank Lampard to succeed Michael Beale, admitting he has “a lot to prove”.

Ally McCoist has named former Derby County, Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard as his top choice to be appointed next Rangers manager - but admits he may not be a popular contender.

It’s understood the legendary former England international has also reached out to previous Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard for the lowdown on the Govan outfit, who have lost three of their first seven league games so far this seaosn.

A number of high-profile names have already been touted for the role as the club continue their hunt for Beale’s successor with Yokohama boss Kevin Muscat, Monaco head coach Philipe Clement and AZ Alkmaar manager Pascal Jansen towards the head of the market.

But Gers legend McCoist is backing 45-year-old Lampard - who has been out of work since being axed from Goodison Park in January after collecting just 15 points from 20 games following a miserable spell as caretaker boss of former club Chelsea - to head north of the border.

Speaking on talkSPORT, McCoist said: “It’s an interesting one and it might not be a popular decision I’m going to make but I wouldn’t mind Frank Lampard getting it to tell you the gospel truth.

“There are one or two names being thrown about. But I look to the last time when Steven (Gerrard) came up and was a success. I still see Frank in that capacity – a young manager with a lot to prove, clearly he does know the club that’s for sure.”

McCoist admits he wasn’t surprised to see Beale part ways with the club after a dismal start to the campaign, adding: “I don’t think it was a massive surprise for Michael to lose his job sadly. I think the Aberdeen game was the final straw.