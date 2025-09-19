The Ibrox club’s American owner has arrived in Glasgow to deal with the ongoing issues and is ready to face fan protests head on this weekend

Russell Martin has been told he should be hugely concerned by news of Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh’s return to Glasgow, with the American chief jetting in to take ‘full control’ of the ensuing crisis at Ibrox.

Thousands of livid supporters have organised a protest outside of the stadium ahead of Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final showdown with Hibs, with many more expected to voice their disdain towards the former Southampton boss by boycotting the match all together.

It’s a grave situation that Martin finds himself just three months into his reign. He was handed a stay of execution by the club’s new American owners last Sunday, having overseen Rangers worst league start in 47 years.

But Alan Hutton reckons the presence of Cavenagh, who has travelled over to Scotland from his US base in Pennsylvania to sort out the escalating situation, should ring alarm bells for Martin.

Supporters are convinced that Cavenagh - who owns the Govan giants alongside 49ers Enterprises - has got a mountain of work to get though over the coming days ahead of watching Saturday’s cup tie, with a decision also still to be made on whether midfielder Nicolas Raskin will return to the matchday squad.

“It would worry me,” Hutton stated. “I can only put myself in Russell’s shoes. If that was me with the way things were going, I’m saying right well we need a performance, we need a real good showing, goals, everything just to click because if not, it’s looking very dangerous.

“Even if he does get that, you’ve still got the supporters outside protesting and the fact that Ibrox might only be a third full. That’s the big thing. When the takeover happened it was all about getting everybody on side and going for trophies again, being a real force really in Scotland.

“But none of that’s happened and things have actually gone backwards. There’s no way to sugar-coat it when results have gone backwards, so the chairman has got a big decision to make. A really big decision. He’ll see it for himself, the feeling within the stadium and make his decision from there.”

Two summer signings deemed not up to scratch

Former Celtic star Charlie Mulgrew has pointed to two players signed during the summer transfer window who aren’t up the standards required to play for Rangers.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, he said: “Mikey Moore is not ready to play for Rangers, that’s my opinion. I watch him and he looks like a young boy.

“I don’t think (Connor) Barron for me is not of the quality to be a Rangers number six and dominate games. If you compare him with Callum McGregor, I don’t think he is anywhere near that.”