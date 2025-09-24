Russell Martin was handed a firm defence by Rodgers following a lacklustre start to his Ibrox tenure

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Ferguson believes Brendan Rodgers launched an ‘unnecessary’ attack on his former Ibrox coaching staff as a deflection tactic to distract attention away from his own internal battles at Celtic.

Rodgers appeared to fire a salvo at Ferguson and his right hand men Neil McCann and Billy Dodds when the Parkhead boss was critical of comments made about the start Russell Martin has made to his Rangers career by the backroom team he replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing in his Daily Record column, the man who took interim charge at Ibrox for the final three months of last season insisted Rodgers was wrong to take a public swipe ahead of his own side’s Premier Sports Cup quarter final at Partick Thistle.

Rodgers questioned the morality of remarks made by people who previously stood in Martin’s shoes or sat on Ferguson’s bench.

Barry Ferguson responds to ....

But the former Rangers skipper responded: “The one thing I would stress is that it hasn’t diminished in any way my respect for him as an excellent and very successful manager.

“But I do feel I also have to make it clear that what he said was wrong. Neither myself, Neil McCann or Billy Dodds have said anything disrespectful about Russell or what’s been going on at Rangers this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have listened to every word of it and it’s been constructive at all times. None of it has been even remotely personal. People have said the criticism was aimed at my backroom staff but, for me, it was aimed at all of us. They were my staff, I was in charge, so it was aimed at me as well.

“Our tactics obviously weren’t perfect because we lost a few games and we know we could and should have done better in some of them. But we did get our tactics spot on when we won at Celtic Park and they couldn’t beat us at Ibrox in the second Old Firm derby, so we also had a good idea of what we were trying to do.

“Like I’ve said, it’s an emotional game and sometimes people say things they later regret. I’m not angry but we are guys who have played, coached and understand the game so I found the tone of what was said just very unnecessary.”

Brendan Rodgers broke ‘managerial code’

And Ferguson suspects the real reason for Rodgers breaking the managerial code lies a lot closer to the Irishman’s recent unhappiness with his own board of directors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “I couldn’t see any reason for it. It just felt a bit odd coming from a man of his experience. It felt very much like a deflection tactic.

“If I had been asked the same sort of question I would simply have shut it down on the basis that it’s not my job to comment or concentrate on what’s happening at another club.

“Celtic have obviously got their own internal issues at the moment and that’s not my concern.”