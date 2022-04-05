The Danish legend has seen enough from the Dutchman to suggest he will bring success to his former club

Rangers legend Brian Laudrup reckons his former club must back manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Dutchman replaced previous Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard in November last year and Laudrup believes he has made a successful start to life in the Ibrox hot seat, despite their domestic troubles.

The reigning champions saw their title hopes suffer another severe blow following Sunday’s 2-1 Old Firm defeat, leaving them six points adrift of Celtic, with an inferior goal difference.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst faces a challenging end to the season before embarking on a summer revamp of the Ibrox club's first team squad. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Since Van Bronckhorst’s appointment, the Premiership title race has taken a 12-point momentum swing in the Hoops favour, with some fans undecided on the ex-Feyenoord hero’s impact so far amid frustrations over the club’s January recruitment.

However, Van Bronckhorst has led Rangers to the Europa League quarter final stage as they prepare to face Braga this Thursday and former Danish winger Laudrup has seen enough to give him his full backing.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, he said: “I know people look at Rangers losing two Old Firm games and dropping points elsewhere.

“But Giovanni replaced Steven Gerrard at a difficult time in the season and he’s only had one transfer window to add to the team.

“He needs time and he needs to go into next season on the back of a huge transfer window.

“He needs the backing of Rangers for that. Then, I’m sure he will get things right.

“For me, he has been a success. I know some people will say they were six points ahead and now they are not near the title.

“But he has done extremely well in Europe and Rangers are in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup. Give him some time and then we can judge.”

Laudrup accepts the title race is OVER in the wake of their latest damaging league defeat as he paid credit to Celtic for responding in the manner they did to conceding a goal within three minutes.

Rangers took an early lead against Celtic at Ibrox.

The Ibrox men laid siege on the Hoops penalty area with endless crosses but Laudrup admits their final ball was not up to scratch as creative outlets Ryan Kent, Kemar Roofe and Joe Aribo endured a disappointing afternoon.

He added: “It was quite obvious Celtic did not have Morelos to worry about on Sunday.

“Kemar Roofe worked his socks off but, apart from one or two half-chances, it’s fair to say we didn’t see him that much.

“I like Roofe. He’s a very clever player but he has not got that aggression about him. In games like Sunday’s, you need that to lead the line.

“I certainly think it would have been different if Rangers had been able to field Morelos with his strength and physical approach.

“Ryan Kent tried with his skill and dribbling to take players on but it’s always difficult when you are playing out wide.

“Aribo perhaps did not get to grips with the game as I would have liked or as Rangers fans would have hoped. He is a tremendous footballer but he was not really a threat on Sunday.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson, covering his face with his shirt in dejection at full-time at Ibrox on Sunday, is among the players set to leave the club this summer. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“Ramsey was brought in for big matches like that and he got his goal. But it’s clear to see he’s still lacking a bit of match fitness. After his goal, we didn’t see him that much.

“It was a lot about crosses from Calvin Bassey and James Tavernier but without creating that one big chance that had you thinking: ‘That should have been the equaliser’.