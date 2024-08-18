Rangers manager Philippe Clement | Getty Images

Rangers signed the player earlier this summer from Fluminense

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has hailed the club’s recruitment team for the signing of Jefte.

The left-back has impressed since his switch to Scotland earlier this summer. Clement’s men won 2-0 at home to fellow Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone in the Premier Sports Cup this weekend. Cyriel Dessers and Ross McCausland were on the scoresheet for them.

Jefte, who is 20-years-old, played the full 90 minutes for Rangers to help them get the win. Clement heaped praise on their recent recruit after the game and said: "He's still really young, only 20. But I think people start to see now why we brought him in and for not much money. So it's not easy to find these kind of players with that quality. So a big congratulations to the recruitment team to find somebody with this quality, that age, for that price."

Jefte penned a four-year deal with the Gers when he joined them in late May. The Brazilian started out at Tigres do Brasil before joining Fluminense in 2017 as a youngster. The defender rose up through the academy ranks of the latter and was a regular for them at various different youth levels.

He was loaned out to APOEL last term to get some experience under his belt in Europe and went on to make 33 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals from the back. His performances in Cyprus subsequently alerted the attention of Rangers and they launched a move for him earlier in this window to bolster their ranks.

After signing for the Gers, he said: “I am incredibly excited to join Rangers, this is a fantastic opportunity for me to take my career to the next level with such a historic and successful club. I am already looking forward to meeting my new teammates, working with the coaching staff, and continuing to learn and develop my game as a Rangers player.”

Meanwhile, Clement added: “Jefté is an exciting young defender, and I am delighted that he has joined our squad so early in the summer period. He has already shown he is a player of great quality and potential and I am confident he can play a big part in our squad moving forward - I look forward to working with him in the months to come.”