English non-league side 'hold talks' with Rangers over pre-season friendly - with club's schedule to be confirmed
Rangers officials have reportedly held discussions with Vanarama National League side Southend United over a pre-season friendly in mid-July.
Echosport claim the Shrimpers could face a Light Blues B-team in a warm-up match, with the potential fixture date yet to be confirmed.
It is understood the game is likely to be played in Scotland, with Gers director George Taylor part of a consortium trying to take over the Roots Hall club, which could form the link between the two sides this summer.
Southend have already confirmed four friendlies against Great Wakering Rovers (July 13), Caney Island (July 16), Gillingham (July 27) and Chelmsford City (August 3) with “additional matches in the schedule to come”.
Rangers first-team plans remain an open book with only one glamour friendly against English opposition lined up when they take on Premier League giants Manchester United at Murrayfield Stadium. There have been strong rumours of a potential clash against recently-relegated EFL Championship outfit Birmingham City at St Andrews, but neither club have officially confirmed the fixture yet.
With extensive work currently being carried out on the Copland Road stand of Ibrox Stadium, it’s thought the Glasgow giants will be unable to take on any home friendlies this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.