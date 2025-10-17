One of Muscat former international team mates is adamant he will prove to be an Ibrox success story

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Bosnich has tipped his former Socceroos team-mate Kevin Muscat to be a success story as Rangers manager because he’s willing to sacrifice style for results.

The former Manchester United and Aston Villa goalkeeper, who played alongside the former Ibrox defender with the Australia national team, claims Muscat isn’t as fierce as a coach as he was during his playing career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 52-year-old was renowned for his aggressive nature on the pitch. His time in the dugout has been spent developing a rapid attacking style of play and place more emphasis on possession.

Muscat has excelled in Australia, Japan and China as a manager, and Bosnich reckons the Rangers job is the ideal opportunity to prove himself in Europe.

Muscat is recognisable as his own man - rather than in Ange Postecoglou’s shadow

The Aussie was mentored by former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou when he first started out in coaching at Melbourne Victory, but ex-shot-stopper Bosnich insists he’s instantly recognisable as being his own man now.

He told Sky Sports News: “Kevin as a player, a lot of people will remember him as a bit of a firebrand to put it plainly. But as a manager he’s a little bit opposite of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a discipline of Ange at the start of his managerial career but he’s a little bit different. I think he’s much more adaptable than Ange. He’s willing to forsake a lot of his playing principles to make sure he gets a result.

“He’s had a good time in Japan and China and had a great time here in Australia. But in Scotland it will be different. Rangers need to get back to where they should be - they have obviously had a very tough time.

“But his old playing connection there and the fact he really wants to prove himself - I think this is a good opportunity for him and a really good choice from the club.”

Kevin Muscat’s record as Shanghai Port boss

Muscat took charge of his 78th game in charge of the Chinese Super League outfit against Qingdao Hainiu on Friday morning. To date his current record in the dugout reads:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wins - 51

Draws - 12

Defeats - 15

A thrilling 4-3 victory moved his side a major step closer to successfully defending their crown for a second consecutive season. However, as things stand, Muscat’s arrival in Govan won’t be until mid-November at the earliest depending on the title race situation.

That would mean the 52-year-old could miss up to EIGHT games in that period, including the Premier Sports Cup semi-final showdown with Celtic at Hampden Park and two Europa League ties against SK Brann and Roma.