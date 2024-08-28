Martyn Waghorn | Getty Images

The former Rangers man remains in the hunt for a new club

Former Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn remains in the hunt for a new club with the new season now underway. The free agent has recently played in a PFA pre-season squad for unattached players.

As per their official X account, the player got some minutes under his belt alongside the likes of Carl Jenkinson, Kadeem Harris, Dwight Gayle, Jamal Blackman and ex-St Mirren defender Charles Dunne among others. They played a friendly against Cambridge United of League One.

Waghorn, who was on the books at Rangers from 2015 to 2017, cut ties with Derby County at the end of the last campaign. His contract at Pride Park officially expired in late June and he has since been weighing up his options.

The former England youth international scored 44 goals in 78 games during his time at Ibrox. He helped the Gers gain promotion from the second tier in his first year.

He re-joined his previous team Derby in August last year and found the net seven times in 27 outings last term. The Rams ended up winning promotion along with Portsmouth and Oxford United.

After parting ways with Paul Warne’s side, he said: “From the moment I left, I knew I wanted to come back. When the opportunity came around it was a no brainer. The only goal was to get the club back to the Championship. I’m delighted the club is in a better place and moving in the right direction.

“Personally I wish I could have given more but promotion was the main thing. Thank you to the fans. Your support towards me and my family has always been incredible. I wish all the lads nothing but success for the future. What a group. I loved every minute of it.”

As well as Rangers and Derby, Waghorn has also had a fair few spells at other teams too. He has featured for the likes of Sunderland, Charlton Athletic, Leicester City, Hull City, Millwall, Ipswich Town, Coventry City and Huddersfield Town in the past.

He was a decent asset for the Gers during his time in Scotland and his goals were crucial, especially in their promotion year. Waghorn will be hoping to have caught the eye of some potential suitors in the PFA free agent’s game.

The scheme was launched earlier this year and was backed by Eddie Howe. Newcastle United’s manager said: “This is a great initiative from the PFA and one I think will help a lot of players. It can be a really tough time for players if they’ve been released or are looking for a new club, especially lower down the pyramid.

“I’ve played and managed at that level and there’s not a lot of long-term security. We’re all lucky to be involved in the game but when you have that uncertainty it doesn’t just impact you but your family too – you’ve got a lot to think about in terms of where you’re living, your kids being in school, all these things. When pre-season starts in clubs that can be when it begins to feel real for those who maybe haven’t got a new deal yet. They’ll suddenly feel like they are on the outside looking in.”