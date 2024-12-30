Ex-referee on 'lucky' red card incident during Rangers clash against Motherwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former SFA referee Bobby Madden believes Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller was ‘lucky’ to avoid receiving a red card against Rangers on Sunday afternoon. The 18-year-old flew into a tackle on Oscar Cortes during the game but managed to escape being sent off.

The hosts stormed into a 2-0 lead after goals by Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Tawanda Maswanhise. However, the Gers fought back to draw 2-2 after a brace by Hamza Igamane.

Rangers were left frustrated to leave Fir Park with only a point though and felt that their opponents should have gone down to 10 men. Pressure continues to mount on Philippe Clement as the gap between his side and rivals Celtic continues to be hefty.

Speaking on Sky Sports, ex-referee Madden said: "I think Lennon Miller is a little bit lucky here. You can understand, he goes over the top of him, but he does catch Oscar Cortes on the ankle there. I think he is very lucky."

Miller, who is a Scotland youth international, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and Motherwell will face a battle to keep hold of him down the line. He has become one of their most prized assets over recent times and is a valuable first-team player despite his tender age.

The teenager has risen up through their academy ranks and was a regular at various different youth levels before making his debut in 2022. He hasn’t looked back since and has made 61 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with six goals.

Miller got away with one against Rangers and was deemed fortunate by Madden to remain on the pitch. If he was shown a red, it could have helped the visitors take advantage and secure three points but it wasn’t to be in the end.

Speaking earlier this year, former Gers man Barry Ferguson urged his old team to try and sign him: “The valuation of £4million is fair on Lennon Miller. I think he will get sold in January, but allowed to play with Motherwell until the end of the season. Who’s that to? I am going to hazard a guess that there will be a hell of a lot clubs in for him at that price. I think he has the potential to play at the highest level.

“He has been a standout, let’s be honest. He has gained so much experience in the short period of time in his professional career. It’s going to be a big decision. What I know is that he is a level-headed guy and he has a family behind him. They will make the right decision for him. Would I love to see him at Rangerss? 100 per cent I would. Can Rangers afford him? I don’t know.”

Rangers are back in action on 2nd January with a clash against Celtic as they look to return to winning ways and close the gap of 14 points between them. They then head to Edinburgh on Sunday to face Hibernian away at Easter Road.