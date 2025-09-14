Russell Martin sack update as rough price it would cost club to part ways with the ex Southampton boss has come to light

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers manager Russell Martin is facing up to the prospect of being sacked following a woeful start to his tenure at Ibrox.

The 39-year-old has overseen the club's worst start to a season in 47 years, becoming the first manager to fail to win any of his first five league games since John Greig back in 1978.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Light Blues hit rock bottom on Saturday following a 2-0 home defeat against Premiership leaders Hearts during which seething supporters chanted Martin 'get to f***’, before Hearts fans ironically chanted 'there's only one Russell Martin’ and both sets of punters then sang ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’.

This was another woeful result and performance for the Gers and pressure on Martin is now at boiling point with the club’s new American ownership facing a big decision over the Englishman’s future.

The Govan outfit were knocked out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion by Club Brugge last month after slumping to a 9-1 aggregate defeat over two legs, including a 6-0 loss in Belgium.

In addition, the new signings that Martin brought to the club in the summer have looked substandard, with eight arrivals named in the starting line-up that capitulated in Brugge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there are now widespread calls for Martin to be shown the door – but how much would it cost Rangers to take that action barely two months into his reign?

Russell Martin sacking could prove a costly process for Rangers

Martin responded with a firm “no” when asked in his post-match press conference yesterday if he would resign from his role before he became embroiled in a heated exchange with a fan media representative who explained why an overwhelming amount of the Rangers fanbase want him to leave.

Estimating exactly how much Rangers would need to cough up to part ways with Martin is difficult to gauge given his salary is a well-guarded secret. It was previously reported by SalaryLeaks that he earns £1.2 million per year, which is thought to be around half the figure earned by previous boss Philippe Clement.

Furthermore, it’s anticipated there will be a hidden clause written into his three-year contract specifying how much he will be paid if and when he is axed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clement’s contract retained a clause that ensured he would be entitled to six months’ salary if sacked. Martin is likely on a similar deal, meaning he would receive around £600,000.

There is also the possibility that he would receive either one full year’s salary (£1.2m) or the full remaining cost of his contract (around £3.3m), but that appears less likely.

Sacking Martin is one part of the headache, with Rangers also having to find money to part company with his backroom staff, which could double the cost of their decision.