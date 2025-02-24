The Liverpool icon has been named the favourite to return to the Ibrox dugout as Philippe Clement’s permanent successor

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been installed as the bookmakers favourite to return to the Ibrox dugout for a second spell as Philippe Clement’s permanent successor.

The Liverpool legend is currently out of work following his ill-fated spell in the Middle East at Al-Ettifaq. He left the Saudi Pro League club by mutual consent last month after a disappointing start to the season saw them languishing towards the foot of the table.

Gerrard - who famously guided the Ibrox side to their last Premiership title back in season 2020/21 - departed Govan for his shot at managing in the English Premier League with Aston Villa. However, his time in the Midlands lasted just 11 months after winning just two of their opening 12 league games.

Now the reason why Gerrard wasn’t able to accept the Rangers job NOW has become clear, with iconic former captain Barry Ferguson headlining an all-star interim coaching team comprising of Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor until the end of the campaign.

TalkSPORT claim the 44-year-old Scouser was unlikely to accept the position until April at the earliest because he would face potential tax issues in Saudi Arabia if he was to sign a contract before then.

For now, it’s Ferguson who has been granted the opportunity to convince club chiefs to extend his temporary deal beyond the summer - but a sensational move for Gerrard could still happen in the coming months.

Despite his struggles since leaving Glasgow’s southside, Gerrard has received the backing of club legend Ally McCoist to fill the vacancy long-term. He admitted: “Stevie Gerrard would be in the conversation. Kevin Muscat has won three different leagues in three different countries. There’s one or two options, but there are not any glaring options.”

Philippe Clement was dismissed on Sunday night in the midst of a horrendous domestic campaign with Rangers staring at finishing the season without silverware. And one former Ibrox star who didn’t always see eye-to-eye with the Belgian during his time in Scotland has posted a cryptic message in light of the news.

Blackburn Rovers attacker Todd Cantwell took to his Instagram story to share a joke with his old teammate James Tavernier by uploading and tagging the current Ibrox skipper in a photo from inside his car, sharing their love for the song ‘Talibans’ by singer/songwriter Byron Messia.

