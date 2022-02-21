Blockbuster January loan signings Aaron Ramsey and Amad Diallo have so far failed to live up to expectations at the Ibrox club

Former Celtic playmaker Kris Commons reckons Rangers fans will be becoming increasingly concerned over their domestic results after suffering their latest setback in the Premiership title race.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee United at Tannadice yesterday as they fell three points behind leaders Celtic, who beat Dundee 3-2 at Parkhead courtesy of a late match-winner from Giorgos Giakoumakis.

The Light Blues have now gone four top-flight away games without a victory and Commons insists another post-winter break implosion is on the cards.

Dundee United's Ross Graham scores to make it 1-0 during a Cinch Premiership match between Dundee United and Rangers at Tannadice Park, on February 20, 2022, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Commons said: “Listen, no one can take anything away from Rangers for what they did against Borussia Dortmund.

“They were outstanding and fully deserved to win the match. It was the best result for any Scottish club in Europa since Lionel Messi, Xavi, Iniesta and Co were humbled at Celtic Park.

“But, domestically, I suspect their fans are now becoming concerned. Rangers are spilling points at an alarming rate,

“They went into the winter break top of the table and with a six-point lead over Celtic. Now they trail Ange Postecoglou’s side by three points.

“That’s a nine-point swing in the space of barely six weeks. Celtic have just gone through the gears, while Rangers have stumbled too often.

“It looked like they would maybe get away with it yesterday, only for Celtic to score a dramatic late winner against Dundee.

Celtic's Giorgios Giakoumakis celebrates making it 3-2 at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“This already feels like it has all the hallmarks of another post-winter collapse as we saw during Steven Gerrard’s first two seasons in charge.

“What happened against Dortmund was great and I wish them all the best for the second leg. It would be brilliant for Scottish football if they can knock out a genuine European heavyweight.

“But their chances of retaining the league title are beginning to go down the drain. It must be a concern for Giovanni van Bronckhorst.”

January loan signings Aaron Ramsey and Amad Diallo have struggled to find their feet at Ibrox and Commons reckons time is quickly running out for both player to make any sort of impact.

Ramsey missed Sunday’s draw against United with a ‘minor knock’ as he struggles to get up to full match fitness and Commons believes the Tannadice clash was exactly the type of game the Juventus midfielder was signed for to make a difference in.

He added: “Given the manner of the performance in Dortmund and the form of Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo and John Lundstram, I felt Aaron Ramsey might not get into Rangers’ strongest team.

Aaron Ramsey featured against Annan and Borussia Dortmund but will miss the Premiership encounter on Sunday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“Glen Kamara seems to have lost his way slightly which might have opened up a door for Ramsey, but he wasn’t in the squad at all yesterday due to injury.

“Time is running out for him to make any sort of appreciable impact at Ibrox. He was signed to make the difference in the title race, to help Rangers unlock stuffy defences with his passing and vision.

“Yesterday was exactly the kind of game where they’d have hopes he could help, but he wasn’t fit enough to play any part.

“As for Amad Diallo, he already looks like he’s in the wrong movie. Just because Manchester United spent £37million on him, that’s no guarantee of success.”

Meanwhile, two time slots have been set aside for Rangers and Celtic’s Scottish Cup quarter final ties.

The Light Blues will face Dundee at Dens Park in the last eight, with the Hoops meeting Dundee United at Tannadice after both matches were selected for live television coverage by Premier Sports.

The Scottish Cup quarter final draw was made by Paul Slane. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

With both Glasgow giants travelling north to Tayside at stadiums just 200 yards apart, the option of hosting both games on the same day was immediately ruled out.

As a result of Rangers involvement in the Europa League, Dundee revealed they have been given two potential kick off times for their clash, but won’t find out until Friday when that will be.

That means the games will be played on Sunday, March 13 at 4pm or Monday, March 14 at 7.45pm.

A club statement on the Dundee official website read: “Our Scottish Cup Quarter Final against Rangers has been chosen for live coverage by Premier Sports.