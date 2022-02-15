Old Firm giants Rangers and Celtic head for Tayside in Scottish Cup quarter-finals

The ties will take place over the weekend of March 12 and 13 with a trip to Hampden Park awaiting the four winners

Old Firm giants Rangers and Celtic will head to Tayside for their Scottish Cup quarter-final ties after the draw was made by presenter Connie McLaughlin and OpenGoal star Paul Slane last night.

Eight Premiership teams remain in with a chance of lifting Scottish football’s most prestigious trophy this season after Dundee sent League One side Peterhead crashing out of the competition in the final fifth round tie.

The Dark Blues reward is a home tie against Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s title holders at Dens Park, while city rivals Celtic will face Dundee United across the street at Tannadice.

The quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup are scheduled for mid-March.

St Mirren head for the capital after being drawn against Hearts at Tynecastle, while the final tie saw Motherwell earn a home clash against last season’s beaten finalists Hibernian at Fir Park.

All four ties will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland and Premier Sports and are scheduled for the weekend of March 12 and 13.

Quarter-Final draw

Hearts Vs St Mirren

Dundee Vs Rangers

Dundee United Vs Celtic