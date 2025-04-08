Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh doubt has emerged over the 49ers proposed takeover of the Ibrox club - and it affects Leeds United

Rangers face an anxious wait to learn if their US-led takeover deal will proceed as planned amid growing concerns over Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United’s alarming run of form.

The Elland Road club’s title bid has faltered in recent weeks after recording just one win in their last six matches and should they miss out on securing one of the two automatic promotion spots to the Premier League, that could have a major impact on the 49ers group takeover of the Ibrox side.

As things stand, the Scottish FA appear to be on board with the proposal, which will see American business tycoon Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises group, spearheaded by Paraag Marathe, become majority shareholders of the Light Blues.

But the current outlook south of the border isn’t as positive with the EFL currently putting restrictions in place which would prevent the deal going through should the Yorkshire outfit remain in England’s second tier.

Under Section 10 of Section Six of the EFL regulations governing associations between clubs, the “prior written consent of the board” is required for a club to be involved in any capacity in the management and administration of another club, including in the SPFL.

A month ago, things looked rosy for Daniel Farke’s side as they looked almost certain to finish top of the table, but that is no longer the case after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Luton Town their third stalemate in a row.

With only six games remaining, Leeds have dropped to third and occupy a play-off place ahead of another difficult test against Middlesbrough this evening. Should Leeds fail to clinch rubber-stamp their return to the top-flight, there is one potential avenue for the 49ers takeover of Rangers to be pushed over the line.

That would involve EFL club officials across the board voting to RELAX current guidelines on dual ownership and bring them into line with the Premiership. However, that meeting won’t be scheduled before the AGM on June 18 - the timing of which could pose a significant additional headache.

An EFL spokesperson said: “There is a scheduled Club meeting in early June where any possible amendment would be discussed alongside other potential rule changes.”

It was anticipated that the takeover of Rangers could be completed by the end of May at the latest. It’s widely reported that legal papers are paid, have now been submitted and are under review by all relevant parties.