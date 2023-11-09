The winger is keen to make more of an impact under Philippe Clement going forward

Scott Wright has issued Rangers fans with an update on his injury after the winger was left out of the matchday squad to face Sparta Prague in the Europa League tonight.

The former Aberdeen star revealed he picked up a knock towards the end of Sunday's Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Hearts after making a telling contribution from off the bench as a half-time substitute for Todd Cantwell.

Wright scored the Gers' second goal at Hampden Park and won the free-kick that led to the third goal during the convincing 3-1 victory. But manager Philippe Clement confirmed in his press conference earlier this week that the 26-year-old was a "serious doubt" for this evening's match at Ibrox.

Wright joined the TNT Sports punditry team before kick-off and was asked for the latest on his setback.

He explained: "I just took a little knock at the end of the (Viaplay) cup semi-final. Thankfully it's nothing too serious. Tonight just came a little too early for me, I'm absolutely gutted to miss it.

"As you can see, European nights under the lights at Ibrox are always special. Hopefully I'll be back very soon."

Wright has been utilised more under Clement after spending much of his Ibrox career as a bit-part player during Steven Gerrard, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and most recently Michael Beale's reign.

He was close to joining Turkish Super Lig outfit Pendikspor before a move collapsed in the summer but admits he is relishing his second chance at the club.

Wright added: "I think you can see the momentum the team is starting to build under the new manager and for me personally it was a fresh slate and a chance to try and stake my claim for a place in the team.