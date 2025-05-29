Here are the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Rangers and Celtic are gearing up for the new Premiership season and Champions League qualifiers later in the summer.

At the Hoops, they won a Premiership and League Cup double but were dealt the pain of losing the Treble in a Scottish Cup final loss to Aberdeen. Now all attentions turn to gearing Brendan Rodgers’ squad up for Champions League play off action later this summer.

A new manager and a takeover by 49ers Enterprises plus US health insurance tycoon Andrew Kavanagh are in the works at Rangers. There is also likely to be a squad overhaul in the summer window as the new man in charge looks to put his stamp on the team. Here is the latest when it comes to both clubs.

Rangers scouting mission overseas

Nils Koppen is set to head to South America in search of talent. The Light Blues signed Jefte from Fluminense after a loan at APOEL last summer and now will be at transferroom's latest meeting in Buenos Aires acriss June 3 and 4. Koppen “is set to discuss both incomings and outgoings next week” according to the Daily Record.

The Belgian’s role was described by Rangers upon his promotion to technical director last year: “Koppen, the club’s current Director of Recruitment, will continue to oversee the club’s transfer strategy while also taking on overall responsibility for the club’s men’s Academy, medical, football operations, performance and analysis departments.

“Manager, Philippe Clement, and Women’s Football Managing Director, Donald Gillies, will join Koppen in reporting to the new CEO upon their appointment, albeit both will work closely in tandem with Koppen on a daily basis. Since arriving at the beginning of the year, Koppen has led on the significant task of implementing a new recruitment model, with Rangers striving to build a new, modern, and sustainable structure for the football club.”

Celtic pre season plans

According to the Scottish Sun, there are two new friendlies being added to Celtic’s growing list of friendly matches over the summer. Already scheduled to face Cork City in the Republic of Ireland and Newcastle United at Parkhead, it’s claimed Ajax and Como - managed by ex Arsenal and Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas - will also prove a summer challenge.

After the Cork City game, Celtic will jet out to Portugal for an eight-day training camp, and that could include a game against Sporting Lisbon in Faro. They then return to take on Newcastle United but a two-week gap remains before the Premiership season begins on August 2nd. Como are hosting their own tournament and they have a partnership with Dutch side Ajax who are going to participate. A deal has been struck with Celtic according to the report as the Hoops look to get involved, playing games on July 24th and July 26th before flying home as the league season beckons.

It could see them face Alex Valle, who spent the first half of the 24/25 season at Celtic before joining Como on loan from Barcelona. It’s been claimed that Como are keen to make the move permanent after a successful spell in Italy.