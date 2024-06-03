Oscar Cortes seals Rangers loan transfer return as club confirm obligation to buy from Ligue 1 side
Oscar Cortes has rejoined Rangers for a second loan spell from RC Lens - with the Ibrox club having an obligation to buy the winger next summer.
The Colombian international, who will then put pen to paper on a four-year contract through to 2029, initially arrived in Glasgow back in February on a six-month loan with an option to buy.
But the 20-year-old’s season was cruelly cut short through injury later that month after making just seven appearances for Philippe Clement's side. He becomes the second signing of the summer after full-back Jefte checked in last month.
Cortes told the Rangers official website: “I am delighted to be able to stay at Rangers. It was an honour and privilege for me to join the club in January and I was enjoying my football under the manager and playing alongside my team-mates. Sadly, the injury ended my season early, but I have been working hard and I am excited to help the team and play in front of the wonderful fans again soon.”
Having progressed through the youth ranks with Millonarios in his homeland, Cortes moved to Europe last summer by joining Lens for a reported fee of £3.7million. He only played four games in the French top flight before heading to Ibrox on loan. He scored once for the Glasgow giants before suffering a season-ending muscle injury against Kilmarnock.
Clement admitted he had seen enough from the player to convince him he was worth bringing back to the club on a permanent basis. The Belgian commented: “I am really pleased to have Oscar coming back. He was a big asset to the squad when he came to the club and he showed the qualities that attracted him to us.
“Oscar suffered a setback, but he has worked tirelessly during his recovery and I am sure all of the fans are looking forward to seeing him again next season.”
Gers’ director of football recruitment Nils Koppen added: “Oscar’s Rangers career started brightly and he showed the technical ability, pace and goal threat he carries.
“He was unfortunate to miss the final few months of the campaign, but we believe he can be an important player for the team going forward. He has really loved being at the club and we feel he will get even better when he is fully fit again working under the manager and his coaching staff.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.