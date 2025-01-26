Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is how we think Rangers will line up against Dundee United in their Scottish Premiership match at Tannadice

Rangers make the venture north to take on third-placed Dundee United in Sunday’s lunchtime Scottish Premiership meeting at Tannadice Park.

Philippe Clement’s side are 13 points adrift of league leaders Celtic, while the Tangerines will attempt to make inroads into their 10-point gap between themselves and the Light Blues with the help of top scorer Sam Dalby who has bagged 10 goals in 20 games.

The visitors will arrive in Tayside still licking their wounds after their late Europa League loss at Manchester United when Bruno Fernandes scored a stoppage time winner. Clement has further woes to contend with after trio Connor Barron, Leon Balogun and Vaclav Cerny picked up knocks at Old Trafford and are rated as doubts for the visit to Tayside.

The Belgian boss, who is undefeated in his past seven domestic fixtures, will be able to recall midfielder Mohamed Diomande from a European suspension, while Ianis Hagi and Clinton Nsiala return to the fold after their exclusion from the club’s UEFA squad list. Youngsters Bailey Rice and Findlay Curtis will be hoping for more game time after starring from off the bench in Manchester.

New signing Rafael Fernandes - signed on loan from French outfit LOSC Lille - will be given more time to get to match fitness, but with a shortage of options to call on due to injuries, the Portuguese defender could be handed a spot on the bench at a push.

Clement hopes his side can eliminated individual errors and end their shoddy away form this weekend, with his players winning just three of their 11 league matches on their travels this season. However, his options are light and limited for this one.

“The main thing is that in several games we made individual mistakes and because of that, we had to chase games,” Clement told Sky Sports. “And that’s been our major problem. In the beginning of the season, in the first months, we had also a lot of new players, and they had to understand all the principles.

“They had to find this cohesion on the field, to do the right things at the right moment together. You see that better and better with the whole squad, even if players have to play different positions.

“So that’s better, but the last few away games where we lost, it was majorly because we were dominating games but we made individual mistakes so we need to take that one out.”

Predicted Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Nsiala, Propper, Jefte; Raskin, Rice; Diomande, Hagi, McCausland; Igamane.

Subs: Kelly (GK), Yilmaz, Dessers, Lawrence, Bajrami, Dowell, King, Lovelace, Curtis.