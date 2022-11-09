The Light Blues face a win-or-bust double-header against Hearts and St Mirren this week.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has two more Scottish Premiership games to navigate before the domestic football stops for the World Cup break, starting tonight with a home clash against Hearts.

On the back of a 2-1 loss to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, one further wrong move, or at the weekend away to St Mirren, could mean the Dutchman’s services are no longer required after the FIFA tournament in Qatar.

With a team ravaged by injury and performance inconsistently, the pressure on Van Bronckhorst to deliver victories when confidence within the squad is almost at an all-time low must be almost unbearable.

Rangers defender Borna Barisic is challenged by Ajax's Steven Bergwijn during the Champions League match at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

A lot has gone wrong in a short space of time for the Ibrox side and they must somehow find a way to turn things around quickly or risk letting the title challenge fizzle out, despite only covering one third of the season to date.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how Rangers will line up against Hearts:

Van Bronckhorst confirmed he has not held any discussions with the Rangers board about his future as pressure continues to intensify on the Dutchman after the shock defeat by St Johnstone at the weekend.

The ex-Feyenoord boss admits he is aware of he growing frustration among the Ibrox faithful calling for him to be replaced but remains confitdent his side can regain form and mount a serious title challenge.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference, Van Bronckhorst said: “I speak to Ross (Wilson) every day. They haven’t discussed my position at all. Of course we know how the situation is, we need to add wins, that is all that matters at the moment but I didn’t get any timeline or like ‘you have to do this else’, no I didn’t have any discussions like that with the board.

“It’s hard not to be aware of it (the fans anger), I don’t live in a basement. It’s obvious for everyone to see, for myself as well. You don’t want to disappoint anything you love. I love Rangers, I love this club, everything that this club embodies.

“Not getting the wins, it is quite disappointing for me to disappoint the fans, my players, everyone involved with Rangers, it is not a nice feeling to have. I am trying to reverse that feeling. The only thing is I have to focus on my performance and that of the team. That’s all that matters.

“I know how it works in football. I am 47 and have been here for many years to know how it works so that is not a problem. My job is to win games. No manager is safe if he is not winning games, why should it be different for me? All I focus on is winning this game.

“Of course I can turn it around, otherwise I am not sitting here. Anything can change in football we saw that last season, we had a six-point lead and it changed by the end of the season. You have difficult moments during the season and you have to come out of it as quickly and get points. There are a lot of games to be played, a lot of points to be won, but the most important thing is for us to win the next game.”

Rangers are likely to stick with Van Bronckhorst’s favoured 4-2-3-1 formation.

ALLAN McGREGOR: (GK) - The veteran stopper will keep the gloves for this match. Was named Scottish football’s top performer during the club’s dismal Champions League group stage campaign.

JAMES TAVERNIER: (RB) - Will inevitably lead his team mates out and must drill into them the importance of stepping up. Scored against St Johnstone on Sunday.

LEON KING: (CB) - A lot has been asked of the teenager in recent months and he will continue to partner Davies.

Leon King and Allan McGregor react after they concede the second goal during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Rangers and AFC Ajax at Ibrox Stadium

BEN DAVIES: (CB) - Had to be replaced in the second half in Perth but Van Bronckhorst played down any fresh injury concern and expected to start here.

BORNA BARISIC: (LB) - With Yilmaz ruled out of action, the Croatian is the only other option available for selection.

JOHN LUNDSTRAM: (CM) - Returned from a European suspension at the weekend and is another favourite of Van Bronckhorst’s.

STEVEN DAVIS: (CM) - A game of this magnitude could mean a start for the veteran Northern Ireland international.

SCOTT ARFIELD: (CAM) - Favoured to replace Tillman, who failed to impress against St Johnstone.

RYAN KENT: (LW) - Despite his downturn in form, the Englishman is a shoo-in to start.

SCOTT WRIGHT: (RW) - Could be given an opportunity in the absence of the injured Sakala.

ANTONIO COLAK: (CF) - Missed out on selection for Croatia’s World Cup squad but will aim to brush off that disappointment with a big performance.