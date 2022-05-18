Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has posted a video message on social media wishing Rangers “good luck” ahead of the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt tonight.

Excitement is building in Seville and in Glasgow after Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side complete their final preparations ahead of kick-off at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Thousands of Light Blues fans have been getting into the party atmosphere in the city’s Plaza Alameda de Hercules, where inflatable beach balls are being thrown around and famous faces are mingling with supporters.

Injured striker Alfredo Morelos was spotted partying with a group of fans earlier this afternoon as he stopped to take photos, while Scottish wrestler Grado and the World’s Strongest Man, Tom Stoltman were also soaking up sunshine in the Andalusian capital.

Johnson started Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons earlier by wishing the Ibrox club well for the match before later uploading a video message on his official Twitter page.

He said: “I want to wish Rangers the very best of luck in tonight’s Europa League final.

“A lot has happened to the club since you last had a game like this to look forward to. So it’s a fantastic reward for the fans dedication, through thick and thin.

“And it’s always great for UK sport and for the UK as a whole to see our great teams performing on the grandest of stages.

“So whatever happens on the pitch I couldn’t be happier to see you flying the flag out in Spain and I know that you’ll do us all proud.

“Good luck.”

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon also send a message of support. She tweeted: “Wishing @RangersFC the very best of luck in Seville tonight! #EuropaLeagueFinal.”

An estimated 100,000 Rangers fans from across the world have descended on Seville for this evening’s crucial showdown, with just hours to go until the match gets underway.

Could Kemar Roofe start up front for Rangers against Eintracht Frankfurt. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Both sets of supporters have been in good spirits, taking photos together in local bars with some fans singing along to a Rangers piper in 35 degree heat.

However, Spanish National Police Chief Juan Carlos Castro believes the effect of alcohol on some fans behaviour has been a concern.

Government officials are thought to have deployed over 5,500 police and security forces in an effort to control the large crowds.

In a separate incident last night, riot police fired warning shots after a small group of Eintracht Frankfurt ‘ultras’ attacked Rangers fans, while two supporters were filmed throwing chairs at each other outside a bar.

Supporters unable to travel to Spain have been queuing up outside pubs in Glasgow to secure their seat for the match, with around 20,000 supporters expected to be in the stadium.

The Rangers squad took part in their final training session on Tuesday evening and were out taking a stroll around the city this morning.