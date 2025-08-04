Russell Martin has been discussing the need for Rangers to unearth more leaders in the squad

Russell Martin insists Rangers need more players to step up and become dressing room “leaders” - admitting there are some within his squad that have the qualities to do so.

The Ibrox boss was scathing in his assessment of his side’s performance during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Motherwell on the opening day of the Premiership season.

And the Englishman has doubled down on his fierce criticism of his players’ attitude by stating “I’m not here to play any games with the supporters”, suggesting his comments came “from a place of love.”

Asked if he needs more leaders in the dressing room, Martin responded: “I think we need to create culture. We need to develop some leaders that are already here, because I think we have some that are really capable for sure.

“And yeah, it would be helpful if we can maybe add one or two that are really... you know, when you look around and the game gets tough, you can really rely on them. They’re there all the time with certain attributes.

“The courage to take the ball, to run, to fight all the time. So I think we need that at the start. Myself, Kevin, Dan, the coaching staff. It’s something we’re keen to add to. But also, whilst we’re here, we have to develop some leaders that are already in the building.

“We need to enable them to step forward and help them to lead, because I think we have some that are really capable. It’s not about shouting and ranting and raving. It’s about being selfless.

“I think it’s about always... well, consistency, behaviour, performance and attitude. And selflessness to help your teammates when the game gets tough. It’s not the old-school ranting and raving and stuff like that.

“Even when people do that, if they’re behind that, they’re there all the time. And they’re there for their teammates. I think that’s what we’re looking for.”

Martin also confirmed that Thelo Aasgaard and Hamza Igamane will NOT be fit in time for tomorrow night’s first leg against the Czechs. New signing Oliver Antman will “hopefully be registered in time”.