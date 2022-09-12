Rangers are looking to tie down Robbie Ure to a new deal this season.

Rangers are reportedly in advanced talks to extend young striker Robbie Ure’s contract at Ibrox Stadium, according to Football Insider.

The 18-year-old made his first-team debut in the Premier Sports Cup victory over Queen of the South earlier this month, scoring his first senior goal for the club in the process.

Ure had been hugely impressive for the youth teams and has already picked up five goal contributions for the club’s B team, earning himself a promotion to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first team squad and a place on the bench for their Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven.

With Ure’s current deal set to expire next summer, Rangers are eager to extend his stay in Glasgow on a long-term deal to avoid losing one of their brightest youngsters.

As long as they can agree on personal terms it is likely the teenager will put pen to paper after meeting Ibrox officials last week, with negotiations ‘progressing well’.

It is thought that van Bronckhorst and his coaching staff are eager to tie down their youth prospects following transfer deadline day, with the Gers also agreeing a new contract for young defender Adam Devine.

Meanwhile, summer transfer target Nicolas Raskin has kept the door open for a move to Ibrox in the future after breaking his silence over his future at Standard Liege.

The Gers were linked with a late move for the Belgian under-21 international, but his parent club were reportedly demanding up to £4.6million for his services.

However, Glen Kamara’s decision to remain in Govan amid strong interest from French club OGC Nice ensured an offer to Raskin wasn’t tabled.

The midfielder has since been speaking about his future and has revealed that he is focused and committed to Standard Liege this season, but refused to close the door on any potential move as he enters the final year on his contract.

He told RTBF: “Yes, yes I will still be there. We will see what the future will bring but for the moment I am 100% here and I hope to be able to do a nice little thing this year.

“I don’t want to talk too fast yet, it’s better to do the job and then talk but there is clearly something better. In terms of mentality, everyone’s involvement is better.