Rangers daft grandad gifted tickets to Europa League Final

This is the moment a grandad discovered he will be watching his beloved Rangers in the Europa League Final - after his son surprised him with tickets.

Robert Bruce, 69, has been a lifelong fan of the Gers and was desperate to travel to see them play against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville tomorrow (18/5).

His family, from Stranraer, decided to surprise him with tickets for the game - and his reaction is heartwarming.

Robert’s son, also called Robert Bruce, 40, had the idea to conceal the tickets within a Rangers football shirt - meaning his father didn’t spot them at first.

The video, filmed on May 13, shows the moment retiree Robert Sr eventually noticed a birthday card tucked inside had tickets on the back - and couldn’t believe it.

The grandad-of-four, sat next to wife Annie Bruce, 67, giggles before dropping his head and banging his fist on the table in excitement and shock.

Robert Sr exclaims “I can’t believe it!” before laughing and wiping his eyes as he gets a little emotional at the wonderful surprise.

Forklift driver Robert Jr said: “Dad has supported Rangers all his life, and he turns 70 next month so we wanted to surprise him.

“He doesn’t like being the centre of attention because he’s a little old fashioned, but he was totally speechless and quite emotional.

“We could all see his face change as he realised what he had in his hands. When he realised, he was overwhelmed and on cloud nine.”