The latest Rangers and Celtic transfer headlines ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Premiership fixtures.

The Scottish Premiership kicks back off this evening and Rangers will return to action on Saturday to face Dundee. Following their agonising Premier Sports Cup defeat via penalty shootout to Celtic, Philippe Clement’s side will be eager to secure a convincing league win.

Celtic return to the pitch on Sunday in their away clash with Dundee United. Before they get stuck into the weekend’s fixtures, here’s a look at the latest transfer headlines, with the January window now just around the corner.

Rangers ‘increase’ interest in 12-goal forward

Rangers have reportedly ‘increased their interest’ in signing Mamelodi Sundowns star Iqraam Rayners. According to South African outlet SNL24, they have been monitoring the 29-year-old for some time now. Despite him only joining his new side in August, he is already being linked with an exit.

The report claims Rangers are ‘big fans’ of Rayners, who has contributed 12 goals in 16 appearances so far this season. With Everton showing interest in signing Hamza Igamane, the Gers could be forced to sign a replacement and Rayners has been ‘turning heads’ with his performances for both club and country lately.

Plucking Igamane from Ibrox will be no easy feat, though. Rangers are said to demanding a significant offer before they consider any approaches for the forward.

Celtic could pocket January cash boost

Celtic could be in line for a cash boost to their own transfer funds next month as Liverpool and Manchester United are both keen on signing a former Hoops star. The Premier League heavyweights are both considering a move for Jeremie Frimpong, who left Parkhead to join Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. Celtic reportedly included a sell-on clause in that deal, should the Dutch international leave the German side in the future.

Frimpong has attracted attention after he played a key part in Leverkusen’s historic title win last season. The 24-year-old made 47 appearances in all competitions and contributed an impressive 14 goals and 12 assists, despite primarily being a right midfielder or right-back.

Leverkusen won their first ever Bundesliga title and now, Frimpong is being monitored by Premier League clubs who are both eager to bolster their backline. The Dutchman is under contract in Germany until 2028 and is currently valued at €50 million (£41m) by Transfermarkt.

United have been interested in Frimpong for some time now but Florian Plettenberg has reported Liverpool are ‘impressed’ by him. A move seems unlikely though, according to the reporter but United’s need for more defenders could open the floor to them.