Why Rangers are reverting to previous kit brand next season amid new Castore deal after CEO announcement
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rangers have confirmed they will return to wearing kits designed by Umbro from the start of the 2025/26 season.
The announcement was made by Ibrox chief executive Patrick Stewart during a fan's forum at Edmiston House on Wednesday, just minutes after Kevin Thelwell was officially appointed as the club's new sporting director.
The change in official kit supplier marks the start of a new chapter in the club’s commercial strategy, having previously taken to the pitch sporting Castore’s branding since the start of the 2020/21 campaign at a time when the sports brand made their first huge step into the football world.
Castore were eager to use their partnership with Rangers as a springboard into the elite sportswear market and while that controversial link-up has delivered financially and led the club’s marketing merchandise offering grow globally, it hasn’t been without issues over the past five years.
Supporters have voiced their concerns and lodged complaints over the poor quality of certain products and limited stock availability.
The club’s decision to revert back to Umbro for the first time since 2013 coincides with Castore announcing it has acquired an exclusive licence to manufacture and distribute Umbro’s elite performance kits in the UK, Ireland and key international territories.
The agreement with Pro Team Sports License means that the new Rangers deal remains within the Castore network, but under iconic double diamond branding.
Umbro have previously kitted out the Light Blues during some of their most memorable eras, including the UEFA Cup final run in 2008 and multiple Scottish Premiership title-winning seasons. They were regular producers of Rangers’ kits from the mid-1960s to the 90s and were brought back in for a period between 2005 and 2013.
Rangers have also teamed up with Puma and Hummel before handing Castore the reigns over their match shirts and training wear attire.
Confirmation about the new deal came after images surfaced online of a red, white and blue away kit featuring the Umbro branding. More than 120 clubs across the world work with the company dating back to the 1920s, including Premier League sides West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.