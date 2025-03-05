The Ibrox club are at the centre of a lucrative takeover bid with one of the biggest NFL teams, the San Francisco 49ers

49ers Enterprises are the main protagonists leading the takeover proposal of cash-strapped Rangers - with a deal “agreed in principle” over the last 24 hours.

American investors Paraag Marathe - chairman of Leeds United - and Andrew Cavenagh - executive chairman of a health insurance company - are key figures leading the US consortium and have been involved in high-profile discussions with Ibrox chiefs.

Both men have been spotted in the directors’ box at a recent Rangers game, and while Marathe refused to confirm his interest last week, he did reveal that the 49ers were looking for opportunities to branch out and get involved in clubs with the right “history of success” and “potential for growth”.

Marathe’s involvement with Leeds would limit him or the 49ers to under 30 per cent ownership of Rangers under the Scottish FA’s dual ownership rules.

The US group are looking to buy enough shares to become the biggest owners, but the current structure of the club’s hierarchy means there are still some hurdles to overcome before a deal is completed.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look a the current configuration of major shareholders at Ibrox:

Who are Rangers majority shareholders?

Dave King - 12.96%

South African-based former chairman is the single largest shareholder with nearly 13 per cent. Understood to be keen to offload his stake for the right price and if it’s in the club’s best interests.

Douglas Park - 11.54%

Founder of Park's Motor Group, the 74-year-old also retains a significant stake. The former Ibrox director resigned as chairman in 2023 after three years in the role. His son, Graeme, is the club’s longest-serving board member.

George Taylor - 10.22%

Glasgow-born businessman was part of the Three Bears consortium alongside Park and fellow director George Letham. Part of the 2015 investment when King, Paul Murray and John Gilligan won majority control of the boardroom after a lengthy battle.

Stuart Gibson - 9.53%

A property funding expert, who resides in the far East. A lifelong Rangers fan who has contributed £5m into the club since October 2020.

Julian Wolhardt & John Halsted - 9.53%

Both directors have become peripheral figures with Danish businessman Wolhardt investing £1m along with Club 1872 to buy out Mikey Ashley in June 2017. American equity investment specialist Halsted is one of the latest investors, first ploughing cash into the club in 2021.

John Bennett - 7.11%

Spent three years as vice-chairman and eight years on the Rangers board before succeeding Park in 2023. Stepped down from the top job last year due to “health reasons”.

Club 1872 - 5%

The fans group spent three years trying to complete a proposed purchase of Dave King’s shares that would’ve seen them become the largest shareholder outright, but King decided to tear up those plans due to a number of different factors.

What is Dave King's estimated net worth?

Born in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow, King was named in the 2012 South African Rich List. His estimated wealth at the time was believed to be £200M - £300M, as quoted by Sky Sports. It’s not currently known if that figure has changed in the subsequent 13-year period.