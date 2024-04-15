Rangers manager Philippe Clement apologises to interim Ross County boss Don Cowie for snubbing a handshake at the full-time whistle

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has clarified his reasoning behind snubbing a handshake with Ross County interim boss Don Cowie following his side’s shock 3-2 loss in Dingwall on Sunday.

The Light Blues will have the opportunity to cut that deficit to one points when they play their game in hand against Dundee on Wednesday night, but it was Clement’s reaction at the full-time whistle in the Highlands that caught onlookers attention.

The Belgian could be seen storming straight down the tunnel instead of embracing his opposite number Cowie immediately after the game had concluded, following the Staggies historic first-ever victory over Rangers at the 25th attempt. Clement only re-emerged to shake hands with Cowie after both manager’s carried out their post-match media debriefs on Sky Sports.

However, he insists there was no disrespect intended and claims he opted to head down the tunnel to gather his thoughts ahead of addressing his dejected players after their damaging defeat. Clement stated: “I do that sometimes (go straight up the tunnel) but there wasn’t too much to celebrate so I was there to say the right words to my team in the dressing room."

The Sky Sports cameras captured the moment that Clement made amends by returning to congratulate rookie manager Cowie directly. Former Hearts star John Robertson - on commentary duty for the BBC - picked up on Clement's gesture by describing it as a "nice touch". However, ex-Hibs ace Tam McManus was less than impressed with his full-time snub, tweeting on X/Twitter: "Did Clement blank Cowie’s handshake at the end there? Very poor if so."

Fans were also quick to give their thoughts on the incident. One supporters commented: "Did Philippe Clement just stalk up the tunnel ignoring the end-of-match handshakes after Ross County beat Rangers? #classless" while a second person wrote: "Philippe Clement straight down the tunnel without shaking the hand of Don Cowie in the opposing dugout or acknowledging anyone. Regardless of an obviously disappointing outcome in the heat of the moment, that’s incredibly poor."