Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ibrox club to make one final scouting trip to cast eye over Ghanaian international before deciding whether to submit transfer bid

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are weighing up a transfer swoop for Serbian-based left-back Ebenezer Annan ahead of what promises to be another major summer squad overhaul in Govan.

Ibrox scouts are reportedly tracking the 22-year-old, who plays for Red Star Belgrade and has been capped three times for the Ghana national team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Light Blues are expected to be under new management in the coming months following the imminent takeover deal and arrival of American-led 49ers enterprises chief Paraag Marathe and business tycoon Andrew Cavenagh.

Reports in Serbia claim the Gers have sent scouts to watch Annan in action “several times” and that the club have enquired about what fee it would take to lure him away permanently. According to MaxBet Sport, Rangers are due to run one final check on the player who will turn 23 in August before making a decision on whether to lodge a transfer bid.

Annan - under contract until the summer of 2027 - joined the Serbian champions from Italian side Bologna and spent the first half of the season on loan at OFK Beograd but has since returned to Belgrade. He has played 28 games for the two clubs combined so far this term, scoring once and provided a further seven assists.

Rangers continue to look at untapped markets

The Glasgow giants have continued to dip into untapped markets in a bid to unearth hidden talent with Nils Koppen leading the club’s scouting department and proving key to the emergence of stars such as Hamza Igamane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s suggested that Rangers are one of a number of European sides who have displayed an interest in left-sided Annan. Rangers currently have two options in the left-back area with Ridvan Yilmaz and Jefte competing for that position at present. The latter was linked with a move to Premier League outfit Chelsea in the January window, while there’s speculation that Yilmaz could also be heading for the exit door.

Annan eager to improve all aspects of his game

Commenting on his move to Red Star last year, Annan said he was keen to improve all aspects of his game. He said: “I am glad that my good games were noticed and that I managed to draw the attention of the Zvezda manager. I’m familiar with the Superliga and I think it’s very high-quality.

“I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to continue playing in Serbia. I consider my main assets to be speed and technique, as well as intelligence with the ball, but I can improve in all segments. I want it and I believe in myself.”