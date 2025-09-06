Here are some of the latest Rangers and Celtic headlines.

The international break is ongoing but Rangers and Celtic talking points continue to dominate the agenda.

Hoops fans are up in arms over a slow approach to recruitment and noises over manager Brendan Rodgers’ future amid it all are not going away. At Ibrox, new head coach Russell Martin is under pressure after just three wins from 11 games in charge so far, with no victories on Premiership business yet.

A fortnight’s break from action will allow for both managers to take stock after the transfer window. In the meantime, here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both sides of the Old Firm.

Rangers talent joins crisis club

The loan window is still open for SPFL clubs below the top flight and Hamilton Accies have signed Rangers’ Zander Hutton on a season-long agreement. A right-back, the teenager was with Martin’s senior group in pre-season and featured in a friendly against Middlesbrough. He joins a club in the middle of chaos, with takeover talks in the air as Accies are forced to play in Cumbernauld’s Broadwood Stadium after being kicked out of their home at New Douglas Park.

That came amid being docked 15 points and then suffering relegation from the Championship due to the club failing its tax obligations to HMRC. The League One side have also recently had a wind-up order placed on them and also lost has been Hamilton’s famed CAS (Club Academy Scotland) Elite status. Amid the turmoil, boss John Rankin says his recruit from Rangers must hit the ground running.

He said: “Zander is a talented young player so when the opportunity came up to bring him into the group it was a chance we wanted to take. He’s got a bright future and offers us another option in a position we’re short on. We need him to come raring to go and ready to make an impact which I’m sure he will.”

Brendan Rodgers could quit Celtic

Ex Aberdeen CEO and pundit Keith Wyness can see Rodgers walking out of Celtic. He reckons the Irishman will be asking questions of those above him, as both sides of Glasgow are left vulnerable. Wyness told the Inside Track: “Brendan Rodgers and the fans are going to be asking serious questions about the board. I wouldn’t be surprised if Brendan suddenly throws the towel in and quits Celtic. I don’t think he’s that far away from thinking that.

“Once the Premier League merry-go-round starts to go, I think Brendan might be considered for another job. I wouldn’t be surprised if he jumped ship pretty quickly. The board will be left counting their money, and that’s not what the fans want to see. I think there is disquiet in both Old Firm camps right now, big disquiet. I think there’s a lot of anger from both sides, and I think that this is where Hibs and Hearts have got that chance to come in.

“Tony Bloom was very bullish, saying he thought they could finish second, and his words are starting to become quite prophetic already, this early in the season. The Old Firm are very disgruntled and there’s unhappiness. So, hey, nothing seems to change in Scottish football, but there we are. It’s an unhappy place at the moment, unfortunately.”