The new Scottish football season will begin this month as the Glasgow sides look to further strengthen their squads in the transfer window.

The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season kicks off at the end of this month and clubs across the division have around four weeks to get their squads set for the opening matches.

Celtic will begin their title defense at home to Aberdeen on Sunday, July 31 while Rangers travel to Livingston on Saturday, July 30.

The Parkhead side have been the busier of the two rivals so far, securing Jota on a permanent deal earlier this week, but both still have plenty of time to make moves.

In the headlines this morning, Rangers could launch a bid to land a Manchester City wonderkid on loan while a Celtic defender’s move to the Bundesliga may not be off the cards despite it initially falling through.

Here are the Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories making the headlines on Saturday morning:

Rangers target Manchester City starlet for loan move

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers “will launch another ambitious bid” to land Manchester City wonderkid James McAtee on loan.

Ibrox chiefs are said to be “desperate” to broker a deal for the 19-year old but face competition from Premier League sides Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Despite interest from the English and Scottish top flights, it is claimed that EFL Championship side Huddersfield Town are “in pole position” to secure a deal while Swansea City are also in the mix.

Rangers tried to bring McAtee to Ibrox in January but were unsuccessful.

The England Under 21 cap made two Premier League appearances for the English champions last season and six in all competitions.

Julien move “not quite off the table” says Schalke chief

Schalke 04 sporting director Rouven Schroder has said that a deal to bring Celtic defender Christopher Julinen to the German side is “not quite off the table.”

The 29-year old traveled to Gelsenkirchen with a loan move all but set but returned to training with the Scottish champions after failing to agree personal terms on a deal.

However, in an interview with German publication WAZ (translated by Football.Scotland), Schroder has apparently claimed the move is not totally dead.

He said: “There are moments when we have to say no. But it carries on.