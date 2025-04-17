Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barry Ferguson names Rangers starting line-up for Europa League quarter-final second leg tie vs Athletic Bilbao at Estadio San Mamés

Barry Ferguson has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face Athletic Bilbao in this evening’s Europa League quarter-final second leg tie at the 53,000-seater Estadio San Mamés.

Over 5,000 Light Blues supporters have travelled to the Basque Country in the hope that Ferguson’s side can continue their remarkable European journey. It’s make-or-break for the Ibrox side following a rollercoaster domestic campaign, which is effectively over.

Both sides played out an eventful goalless draw at Ibrox during last Thursday’s first-leg and the winner of the tie will progress to face either Manchester United or Lyon in the semi-finals.

Ferguson has made TEN changes from the line-up that started the 2-2 Premiership draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie last weekend and more notably THREE from last week’s first leg draw at Ibrox, with Robin Propper suspended, Dujon Sterling absent through injury and Bailey Rice dropping to the bench.

It’s a back five with Ridvan Yilmaz moving across to right wing-back, with Jefte on the left-hand side. Returning duo John Souttar and Mohamed Diomande are back from suspension and drafted straight into the team with the frontline unchanged. Goalkeeper Liam Kelly is the only survivor from the starting XI at Pittodrie on Sunday.

What has defender, James Tavernier said?

“It’s the quarter-final, second leg, it is all to be played for. We did a really good job with ten men and then nine last week and we limited them to a few chances. It is a great opportunity to get into a semi-final. We have to play as a team, that got us to the final a few years ago, we worked hard for each other - we have to do the same again in this game.

“We have played some good teams in the games leading up to this stage. We believe we can go toe to toe with teams. Europe has been good for us in recent years and we have great belief in the changing room. We have to be alert, we will have to suffer without the ball, but we are looking forward to it. We are playing 11 players and it is in our hands to win the game, to give them a difficult night.

“We are in control of our destiny and we have to be committed and suffer as a team. You always want to frustrate the opposition and fans and cause errors in the game. They are one of the favourites and we are underdogs for some people. We are relishing the challenge, we will try to take the game to them. It is a beautiful stadium and it is one we want to come back to.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash in the Basque Country...

Athletic Bilbao starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Julen Agirrezabala, Inigo Lekue, Yeray Alvarez, Dani Vivian, Oscar De Marcos (C), Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Mikel Juaregizar, Alex Berenguer, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams, Maroan Sannadi.

SUBS: Unai Simon (GK), Andoni Gorosabel, Aitor Paredes, Mikel Vesga, Inaki Williams, Alvaro Djalo, Gorka Guruzeta, Unai Nunez, Unai Gomez, Benat Prados, Peio Canales, Adama Boiro.

Rangers starting XI (3-4-3):

Liam Kelly; Ridvan Yilmaz, James Tavernier (C), Leon Balogun, John Souttar, Jefte; Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande; Ianis Hagi, Vaclav Cerny Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Jack Butland (GK), Rydnn McGuire (GK), Connor Barron, Nedim Bajrami, Clinton Nsiala, Hamza Igamane, Danilo, Ross McCausland, Bailey Rice, Findlay Curtis, Zander Hutton, Aiden McCallion.