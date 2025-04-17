How Rangers can achieve highest UEFA ranking since 1995 as Bilbao hurdle stands in way of coefficient boost
Following an eventful goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao in last week’s Europa League quarter-final first leg, Rangers stand within 90 minutes of reaching their highest UEFA coefficient ranking in almost three decades.
All that stand in their way is a positive result against the La Liga outfit at the Estadio San Mames this evening, with the Ibrox club guaranteed to finish no lower than 25th in the standings - already their best place since embarking on a memorable run to the UEFA Cup Final in 2008.
To put it simple, the Light Blues must avoid defeat in the Basque Country in tonight’s second leg to climb even higher in the rankings. A stalemate after 90 minutes would ensure the Gers rise to 24th - a position they haven’t scaled since 1995.
That outlines the club’s recent resurgence in European competition, with their latest Europa League campaign guaranteeing Rangers most notable rise in years.
With the tie against Bilbao finely poised after the 0-0 draw at Ibrox, the winners on aggregate will take on either Manchester United or Lyon in the semi-finals at the beginning of May. Should they reach the last four of the competition, it would not only continue to boost Rangers’ Euro profile but strengthen their ranking further heading into next season which would offer a more favourable seeding for all three potential Champions League qualifying rounds in the summer.
According to Scotland's Coefficient, a draw after extra-time would be enough to lift Rangers above Belgian side Club Brugge into 24th. In UEFA’s system, coefficient points are locked in based on the score after 120 minutes. That means if Rangers are still level at that stage they’ll bank an extra point regardless of what happens in a penalty shootout.
They only influence which team advances rather than influence the points each club receives for the result. However, if the Govan outfit are level at 90 minutes but taste defeat in extra-time, no points will be added to their tally.
On the flip side, if they secure progression (either inside 120 minutes or via penalties) there’s an added incentive on offer for Barry Ferguson’s men - one extra point for the club’s coefficient and 0.2 bonus points added to Scotland’s overall total.
If the game ends in defeat at any stage, Rangers will close out their campaign in 25th place, just behind Club Brugge.
Rangers’ UEFA coefficient trajectory, charted over the past 40 years, highlights just how impactful tonight’s result could be. Their run to the 2022 Europa League final in 2022 moved the club up to 33rd in the rankings only.
