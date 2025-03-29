Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barry Ferguson names Rangers starting line-up for Scottish Premiership clash vs Dundee at Dens Park, Tayside

Interim manager Barry Ferguson has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face Dundee in this evening’s Scottish Premiership encounter at Dens Park.

Returning to domestic action following a fortnight’s break, the Ibrox side will be hoping to serve up a teatime treat for their travelling supporters two weeks on from recording a dramatic late Old Firm derby win over Celtic.

The Light Blues face an opponent who are fighting for their lives towards the bottom of the league table and desperately need the points.

Ferguson makes just ONE change from the line-up that started the 3-2 Old Firm win at Parkhead a fortnight ago, with Celtic Park match-winning hero Hamza Igamane replacing the injured Vaclav Cerny. The Moroccan striker will pair up with Cyriel Dessers in attack.

What has goalkeeper, Jack Butland said?

“It’s been a good couple of weeks, and the sort of weeks that you should have, and expect to have, at a club like ours. It’s been a really positive week, but nothing more than that.

“It needs to be expected, but a very good week nonetheless. A lot of boys have been on international duty and we haven’t been together since yesterday, but everyone is back at it and looking forward to the game at the weekend.

“Every game now is important, regardless of where we’re at domestically or in Europe. These games are an opportunity to give the fans something back and the group to finish the season on a high. The European games are vitally important, but we still need to finish the season strongly and go into the summer with some real momentum and positivity going forward.

“The best thing you can do is start now and try to build a culture and expectation. We’ve spoken all season about this consistency; it’s not necessarily a consistency in performance but a consistency in terms of what we’re about and how we need to approach every game.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of tonight’s Premiership clash in the City of Discovery...

Dundee starting XI (4-3-3):

Trevor Carson; Joe Shaughnessy (C), Jordan McGhee, Scott Tiffoney, Josh Mulligan, Oluwaseun Adewumi, Simon Murray, Finlay Robertson, Ziyad Larkeche, Mo Sylla, Aaron Donnelly.

SUBS: Jon McCracken (GK), Harrison Sharp (GK), Ethan Ingram, Ryan Astley, Imari Samuels, Cesar Garza, Charlie Reilly, Billy Koumetio, Victor Lopez.

Rangers starting XI (3-4-1-2):

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), John Souttar, Leon Balogun; Ridvan Yilmaz, Dujon Sterling, Nicolas Raskin, Connor Barron; Mohamed Diomande, Hamza Igamane; Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Robin Propper, Oscar Cortes, Tom Lawrence, Nedim Bajrami, Jefte, Ianis Hagi, Bailey Rice, Danilo.