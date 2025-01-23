Rangers starting XI vs Man Utd: 6 changes with huge Butland call made as tributes to be paid to footballing icon
Philippe Clement has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face Manchester United in their penultimate Europa League match of the competition’s League Phase at Old Trafford.
A tasty all-British affair sees two sides bidding to take a significant stride towards the round of 16 come face-to-face for the first time competitive since 2010. United remain unbeaten against the Ibrox club having only met four times in history.
An experimental Red Devils side, managed then by Erik ten Hag, ran out 2-0 winners in a glamour pre-season friendly at Murrayfield Stadium back in July. With Ruben Amorim now in charge and already under pressure after a dismal run of form, Rangers will aim to pile on more pain by consigning United to a SEVENTH home defeat this season.
Clement makes SIX changes from the line-up that started the 5-0 Scottish Cup victory over Fraserburgh with first-choice Jack Butland returning from injury after a six-week absence. Leon Balogun, Nicolas Raskin, Ridvan Yilmaz, Vaclav Cerny and Hamza Igamane are also reinstated. Mason Munn, Zak Lovelace, Ross McCausland and Cyriel Dessers drop to the bench, while Mohamed Diomande serves a suspension.
Centre-back Clinton Nsiala is not registered in the Gers’ European squad, along with Ianis Hagi and Danilo. New signing Rafael Fernandes is ineligible, but Tom Lawrence returns features among the substitutes after a lengthy lay-off.
“We have our game plan like we always do. I don’t believe in parking the bus in front of goal and hoping nothing happens and to score on the break. We will look to play to our qualities, but we need to look at Manchester United’s quality, like we have in all the European games.”
“The full-backs are really high and they have talent to score in the final third, so it's one more difficult game and it's important for us because we want to skip the Europa League play-off. The Rangers fans will make some noise, so we are prepared, and our fans will be prepared."
Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of tonight’s Europa League encounter at the Theatre of Dreams...
Manchester United starting XI (3-4-2-1):
Altay Bayindir, Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes (C), Joshua Zirkzee, Christian Eriksen, Leny Yoro, Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, Diogo Dalot, Toby Collyer.
SUBS: Tom Heaton (GK), Andre Onana (GK), Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Noussair Mazraoui, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Antony, Rasmus Hojlund.
Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1):
Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), Robin Propper, Leon Balogun, Jefte; Connor Barron, Nicolas Raskin; Ridvan Yilmaz, Nedim Bajrami, Vaclav Cerny; Hamza Igamane.
