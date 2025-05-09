Rangers takeover latest: ex Ibrox star outlines one non-negotiable to 49ers amid ongoing managerial hunt
Former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack believes there must be one non-negotiable when his old club’s prospective new American owners appoint a new permanent manager - a clear understanding of the pressure, demands and expectations of the fanbase.
Jack - a boyhood Gers fan who spent seven years at Ibrox and now plays for Turkish second-tier side Esenler Erokspor - quickly grasped the scale of the football club he had walked into after joining from Premiership rivals Aberdeen eight years ago.
And he reckons that’s one key condition that must be met the 49ers and Andrew Cavenagh after reports suggested earlier this week that the new man in charge will NOT have a previous link to the Govan giants.
That would most likely rule out a return for Jack’s first-choice candidate, Steven Gerrard. But the 33-year-old feels it has to be someone who is fully aware of what it’s going to take to embrace a unique role by leading one of the biggest club’s in Scotland.
Ex-Rangers star optimistic about next season amid 49ers takeover
Should 49ers Enterprises get the appointment right, Jack remains optimistic about how next season could pan out for a new-look Light Blues squad.
In an interview with the Daily Record, Jack said: “You get questioned on everything when you’re not winning at Rangers. I had it myself when the team wasn’t going through a good spell. Rumours start about players having to go because they don’t have the mentality. But for me, that’s why it’s all about recruitment.
“Players and a manager have to know what the club means to people here - before you bring them in. They have to know the expectations and demands. Everyone has to be aware of that before coming for Rangers. It can’t hit people by surprise.
“When a group comes together, they have to know the pressures involved and everything that comes with playing for Rangers. The investment would be great for the club because it will bring a fresh energy and buzz. But recruitment of a manager and new players will have to be right. That’s the number one thing for me.
“They have a core group there so the new man can judge and assess players in pre-season - just like Gerrard did when he came in. He decided who he was going to take with him on the journey. If they get the manager and staff right - and it’s a huge summer - it could be really exciting for Rangers next season.”
Rangers fans are anticipating a hectic summer of change with caretaker boss Barry Ferguson still having three league fixtures to take care off first before they can bring the curtain down on a trophyless campaign.
Too many inconsistent performances will have cost legendary former club captain Ferguson a shot a landing the position on a full-time basis and a new update has been shared by Rangers Review editor Joshua Barrie on the club’s ongoing search for Philippe Clement’s successor.
He wrote on X: “Rangers’ appointment of a new manager is not dependent on the takeover being completed first.”
Those current towards the front of the betting marks to become Rangers’ next manager including ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose and Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl, who looks set to leave the EFL Championship outfit this summer.
