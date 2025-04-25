Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ibrox club are interested in signing a second Dark Blues player this summer after snapping up Lyall Cameron on a pre-contract deal in January

Tony Docherty insists “it wouldn’t surprise me” if Rangers are interested in signing versatile Dundee star Josh Mulligan this summer.

The Ibrox side - on the verge of a US takeover - have already signed Dark Blues midfielder Lyall Cameron on a pre-contract deal ahead of next season and reportedly want Mulligan to join his Dens Park teammate in Govan.

The 22-year-old - who can play in a central midfield role or at right-back - is the latest Dundee player to attract transfer interest as he nears the end of his current contract on Tayside. It’s claimed the Scotland Under-21 international also on the radar of several English Championship clubs.

But the Rangers Review suggest recruitment chiefs at Ibrox have been impressed by what they’ve seen from Mulligan and if a move materialises, he could follow in Cameron’s footsteps by joining the Govan outfit on a free transfer - albeit compensation will need to be paid for both.

“Josh is another of our academy graduates that has done really well," Docherty stated on Friday as he addressed the transfer link. “If these boys show the level of performance consistently, then they’re obviously going to attract suitors.

“This season, I gave him the No.8 jersey and I challenged him. His performance levels have improved time and time again and he’s become a really influential player in the squad. Last year, he maybe never played as many games as he wanted.

“But sometimes you need to prove you’re good enough to do that. He’s done that this year, he’s taken his form on. Josh is in really good form and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if there’s attention because his performances would merit that.”

Mulligan was coy when quizzed about his future in January, admitting: “I have not really spoken to my agent about it, I’ve left him to deal with it. I am just focused on the next game, all I’m thinking about is my football.”