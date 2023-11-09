The Gers will attempt to expose their opponents defensive fragility on Matchday 4 tonight.

Rangers continue their pursuit of securing a place in the latter stages of the Europa League with they welcome Sparta Prague to Ibrox on Matchday 4 this evening.

Both sides played out a goalless draw in the Czech Republic a fortnight ago, with only goal scored separating them in Group C ahead of tonight's crucial encounter.

With plenty still to play for in what is proving to be a closely contested section, Rangers currently sit third and with a victory for either team potentially propelling them top of the group if Real Betis fail to beat Aris Limassol in the other tie.

Philippe Clement's side have been in positive goal scoring form in recent games, putting five without reply past Dundee in the Scottish Premiership last week before advancing to the Viaplay Cup Final with a 3-1 win over Hearts at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Sparta Prague head into this fixture on the back of consecutive victories in various competitions, but Brian Priske's men have not managed to win a game in the Europa league since their opening match against Limassol.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game...

Where and when will Rangers vs Sparta Prague take place?

The game takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Thursday, November 9th and kick-off is scheduled for 8.00pm UK time.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. Coverage begins at 7.45pm on TNT Sports 3 - 15 minutes before kick-off following the conclusion of PAOK vs Aberdeen Europa Conference League match. You can access TNT Sports through BT, EE, Sky and Virgin Media. The discovery+ app is the streaming home for TNT Sports.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live audio coverage on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

Rangers will provide social media updates on their official channels. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News and TNT Sports. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the UEFA match officials?

Italian referee Davide Massa has been appointed by UEFA as the man in the middle for Thursday’s match. The 42-year-old previously took charge of the Light Blues' 2-0 win over Porto in this competition back in 2019, the 1-0 defeat in Braga and was also tasked with officiating the Scotland vs England international friendly.