The Englishman is under serious consideration to become Rangers’ new head of academy

Long-serving Wolves academy boss Jonathan Hunter-Barrett has emerged as a leading contender to become Rangers’ new head of academy, according to reports.

Despite not having a first-team manager in place following Russell Martin’s sacking last weekend, the Ibrox club are still pushing ahead with key appointments and want the 35-year-old Englishman to head up their youth system.

Hunter-Barrett is a specialist in youth football and the Rangers Review claim he is a prime candidate move north of the border to take over the role at Auchenhowie, which has remained vacant since April 2024.

He previously worked at Walsall and Aston Villa before joining Wolves’ set-up in 2019. And he Molineux supremo has managed to work his way up through the age groups at the Premier League club from Under-15s to become academy manager in 2022.

A UEFA A licence holder, Hunter-Barrett also boasts a masters degree in sporting directorship. He was recently linked with a move to MLS side New York Red Bulls but Rangers want him to oversee the transition stages from academy to first-team.

Following the departure of former academy director Craig Mulholland in May 2023, Belgian Zeb Jacobs took over the position on a permanent basis. However, he left to join Dutch outfit Feyenoord last summer, with Zurab Amirian assuming the role for a short spell before also heading to the Eredivisie giants.

David McCallum has filled the job on an interim basis since sporting director Kevin Thelwell was appointed over the summer. And the ex-Everton chief is cracking on with a large-scale behind the scenes restructure, with Hunter-Barrett being considered.

Hunter-Barrett ‘serving his notice period’ at Wolves amid Rangers links

Hunter-Barrett is understood to be ‘serving his notice period’ at the Midlands club and his imminent exit will come as a huge blow to Wolves due to his vast experience and relationships he has forged over the years.

He began coaching as a teenager at Walsall’s centre of excellent before being head-hunted by Mick Halsall upon his move to Wolves in 2011. Initially employed on a part-time basis, Hunter-Barrett has held a variety of different positions.