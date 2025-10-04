The latest news from both Rangers and Celtic after both side suffer defeats in Europe

A former English Premier League referee was left baffled by a decision in Celtic’s defeat to Braga, while some members of the Rangers board have been confronted by fans in Graz.

Celtic failed to score at home for the second game in a row in their 2-0 defeat to the Portuguese side. Ricardo Horta’s 30 yard speculative effort should’ve been easily dealt with by Kasper Schmeichel but found the back of the net. Then in the second half, Kelechi Iheanacho thought he’d equalised for The Hoops, but VAR adjudged him to have handled the ball in the build-up. Shortly after, Gabri Martinez sealed the win for the visitors.

Across the city, Rangers lost 2-1 to Sturm Graz as Russell Martin made it two defeats from two in the Europa League. First half goals from Tomi Horvat and Otar Kiteishvili gave the home side a two-goal cushion going into half time. Djeidi Gassama got one back for Rangers but they weren’t able to salvage a point. As pressure builds on Martin, fans have been videoed confronting the Gers board after their poor run of results.

Here’s a look at the latest news coming out of Celtic Park and Ibrox:

Ex Premier League referee baffled by Iheanacho handball decision

Keith Hackett was left flabbergasted at the decision to chop off Celtic’s goal on Thursday night. Had Iheanacho’s goal stood, the whole dynamic of the match would’ve changed and The Hoops would’ve most likely got something out of the game.

The former PL ref told Football Insider: “The match officials, referee Tobias Stieler (and) video assistant referee Christian Dingert, have got this decision completely wrong. There is no handball offence. If they have looked closely at the video replay it clearly shows that there is no contact with the ball and the scorers hand/arm. There is no handball offence and the goal should have been allowed. Celtic have every right to be disappointed by this referees decision.“

Celtic boss, Brendan Rodgers was also left perplexed by the decision. In his post-match interview he said: “for the life of me I don’t understand why it wasn’t given, because it’s not even close to being handball. We’re still waiting on the explanation for that.”

Thelwell confronted in Graz hotel

Following Rangers’ defeat in Austria, footage has emerged of a fan getting into a verbal altercation, with Sporting Director, Kevin Thelwell. The 51-year old’s son, Robbie Thelwell was recently appointed Rangers’ new head of recruitment, in backroom staff shake-up Ally McCoist described as ‘bizarre’.

Rangers CEO, Patrick Stewart also was in the firing line of the enraged fan. Since the loss against Hearts, posters have been seen all over Ibrox indicating supporters want Stewart and Martin out of their club.

The fan was heard shouting: ‘why are you bringing it back on the fans. It's rotten. Michael Beale would have beaten every one of these teams. Philippe Clement would have beaten them too. Michael Beale would have beaten Genk. Michael Beale would have beaten Dundee."