Numerous clubs from across Europe had expressed an interest in the Rangers star - but a deal wasn’t possible

Cyriel Dessers' agent has claimed the revitalised Rangers striker had TEN offers on the table to leave Ibrox during the January transfer window - with two key factors revealed behind the player’s decision to remain in Glasgow.

The Light Blues managed to move a number of fringe players on who were contributing little to Philippe Clement’s squad last month, but one in-demand attacker opted to stay put despite having no shortage of interest.

There had been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Dessers in the lead up to the window opening after the Nigerian international lost his place in the starting XI to Hamza Igamane. The 30-year-old also appeared to have slipped behind Danilo in the pecking order up front and looked a prime candidate to head for the exit door.

However, an injury setback for Danilo coupled with a revival in form saw Dessers regain a spot in Clement’s starting line-up. He has notched six goals in four matches, including a Scottish Cup hat-trick against Fraserburgh and a superb strike against Manchester United in the Europa League at Old Trafford.

Now the player’s representative Stijn Francis has revealed that as many as TEN clubs were keen to sign Dessers. Several Italian teams - most notably Cagliari - were strongly linked, while he also had options to move to the MLS, Spain and France. However, Francis admits that most were looking to seal a loan deal, with Rangers only interested in a permanent transfer if any deal was forthcoming.

He told Belgian outlet VoetbalNiuews: “There is still a lot of probing, but clubs are pushing much less. Look at Cyriel Dessers: he had 10 offers, but the market is much more difficult at that time. Many wanted to loan him, but Rangers only wanted to sell. And that is not ideal for the player's focus."

However, the door remains open for a summer move with Clement and director of recruitment Nils Koppen both focused on continuing to reshape the squad, having already reduced the club’s wage bill significantly with a number of January exits.

Dessers recently stated in an interview that he had no intention of quitting Rangers any time soon as he vowed to fight for his place in the team.

He declared: “There’s been no talks at all. I try to focus on football and the things that are happening on the pitch. Those are the things that I can control and I’m just happy to be out there with the guys and fight for the points and be important. That’s what I want.

“There’s a lot of unfinished business at Rangers for me. That’s also why I kept pushing in the last weeks, in the gym, in training, in the minutes that you get, that’s because of that.”