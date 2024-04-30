Joshua Onomah of England U21 is challenged by Ross McCrorie of Scotland U21 during the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier match

As Steve Clarke’s injury worries continue to mount ahead of this summer Euro 2024 tournament, one former Rangers player could emerge from the international wilderness to solve the country’s current right-back crisis.

With Brentford star Aaron Hickey and Everton’s Nathan Patterson ruled out for the rest of the season, the Scotland head coach will be busy drafting up a shortlist of possible alternatives to slot in. At present, Hickey still has an outside chance of being fit for the tournament opener against host nation Germany on Friday, June 14th.

But who else could Clarke rely on to step up if required? Celtic’s Anthony Ralston will be the first name of many people’s list despite his lack of game time for the Scottish Premiership leaders this season. Ralston has featured in several of Clarke’s previous squad announcements and will be one player desperate to impress before the end of the season.

Returning Hibs wing-back Chris Cadden, who earned two international caps during the end-of-season South American tour in 2018 under Alex McLeish, is another name that has been touted, while the ever-reliable Stephen O’Donnell is another option Clarke could turn to having worked with the player before at both club and international level.

However, O’Donnell turns 32 next month and hasn’t been part of the national team set-up since receiving his last cap in a 2-2 friendly draw with Austria back in March 2022.

Ex-Rangers and Aberdeen star could solve Scotland’s right-back injury crisis

But one name who hasn’t been talked about is versatile defender/midfielder Ross McCrorie, who recently admitted how his dream of playing for Scotland at the Euros was helping him overcome his injury struggles.

The 26-year-old former Gers and Aberdeen star has rediscovered his best form after a stop-start campaign with EFL Championship side Bristol City. Following his £2million move to Ashton Gate last summer, McCrorie - a regular starter at youth level for the Scots - was left kicking his heels in frustration after suffering a pelvic infection at the club’s training ground that ended up requiring surgery.

That setback had kept him on the sidelines until January, but McCrorie has since fought his way back to full fitness and has been a shining light for the Robins alongside prolific goal scorer and Under-21 striker Tommy Conway.

Since making his debut for Bristol City in mid-January under new manager Liam Manning after initially being lured south of the border by ex-Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson, McCrorie will hope that his efforts over the last couple of months haven’t gone unnoticed by Clarke and his backroom team.

Capable of playing in central midfield or on the right-hand side of defence, McCrorie is one of a number of players who could benefit from UEFA’s decision to increase squad sizes from 23 to 26. And injuries to two key players could aid his cause to be part of Clarke’s larger pool, having earned his first call-up to the senior squad in October 2020 and most recently as an unused substitute for qualifiers against Norway and Georgia in June 2023. On the prospect of being called up for the Euros, McCrorie admitted: “It would be a dream come true, a real fairytale, to play for Scotland. I’ve been doing everything I can to finish the season on a high to stake my claim. The prospect of playing for Scotland at the Euros was the perfect motivation to get back in action.

“I was disappointed not to win a place in the March squad (for friendlies against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland), but I had to be realistic with myself because I’d just come back a month prior. But getting into the squad for the Euros is a major motivation. I’d got into the summer squad before I got the injury so I got a taste of things to come and I wanted more.”