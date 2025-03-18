The likes of James Tavernier, Vaclav Cerny and Leon Balogun have been amongst the Ibrox club’s best performers so far this season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers fans are still celebrating after a memorable Old Firm derby victory at Celtic Park last weekend which cut the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 13 points.

That is still probably to large a gap for Barry Ferguson and his interim coaching team to close with just eight games left in the league season but they also have a UEFA Europa League quarter-final against Athletic Bilbao to look forward to. Sticking to domestic matters though, there have been a number of players in the squad who have stood out with strong performances across the campaign so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyriel Dessers, Hamza Igamane and Vaclav Cerny have all reached double figures for goals while skipper James Tavernier, Mohamed Diomande and Ianis Hagi have been the most frequent to chip in with assists. Understandably, they are amongst some of the highest rated players according to the football statisticians for league games so far.

Rangers player ratings for 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season so far

Here is the average rating for every single player to make a first team appearance for Rangers this season according to football statistics experts WhoScored:

James Tavernier - rating = 7.45 (appearances = 25) Vaclav Cerny - rating = 7.30 (appearances = 27) Ben Davies - rating = 7.26 (appearances = 1) Leon Balogun - rating = 7.22 (appearances = 15) Jefte - rating = 7.18 (appearances = 26) Nicolas Raskin - rating = 7.15 (appearances = 26) John Souttar - rating = 7.13 (appearances = 17) Hamza Igamane - rating = 7.11 (appearances = 26) Ianis Hagi - rating = 7.02 (appearances = 20) Zak Lovelace - rating = 6.96 (appearances = 1) Robin Propper - rating = 6.91 (appearances = 24) Danilo - rating = 6.90 (appearances = 16) Mohamed Diomande - rating = 6.88 (appearances = 28) Rabbi Matondo - rating = 6.84 (appearances = 6) Jack Butland - rating = 6.75 (appearances = 24) Tom Lawrence - rating = 6.74 (appearances = 14) Bailey Rice - rating = 6.70 (appearances = 1) Connor Barron - rating = 6.65 (appearances = 20) Ridvan Yilmaz - rating = 6.65 (appearances = 16) Cyriel Dessers - rating = 6.65 (appearances = 27) Nedim Bajrami - rating = 6.65 (appearances = 23) Clinton Nsiala - rating = 6.65 (appearances = 9) Liam Kelly - rating = 6.63 (appearances = 6) Scott Wright - rating = 6.52 (appearances = 2) Dujon Sterling - rating = 6.42 (appearances = 18) Oscar Cortes - rating = 6.38 (appearances = 7) Neraysho Kasanwirjo - rating = 6.28 (appearances = 6) Leon King - rating = 6.27 (appearances = 2) Kieran Dowell - rating = 6.25 (appearances = 12) Ross McCausland - rating = 6.21 (appearances = 12) Robbie Fraser - rating 6.18 (appearances = 2) Rafael Fernandes - rating = 6.09 (appearances = 2) Findlay Curtis - rating = 6.00 (appearances = 1) Paul Nsio - rating = 5.94 (appearances = 1)

Hamza Igamane’s goal scorning form sees Everton links emerge

Hamza Igamane, who has scored ten Scottish Premiership goals for Rangers this season so far, has been linked with a summer transfer to English Premier League side Everton. The Ibrox club spent just £2.5 million to sign the Moroccan striker last year so could stand to bank a significant profit if he does leave the club.

They will not be keen to see him go though as he has been a stand out performer not just in the league but also in European football this season. That being said, if the money is right then it is likely they would not stand in the way of him departing.