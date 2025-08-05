Wolves to 'advance' in transfer talks over Rangers flop as 'dream' move chances fade

The Portugal cap struggled during his six month loan spell at Ibrox in 2024

Rangers flop Fabio Silva is reportedly closing in on a blockbuster move to German giants Borussia Dortmund with parent club Wolves ready to cut their losses.

The Portuguese forward spent six ill-fated months on loan at Ibrox last year but struggled to make his mark.

The 23-year-old got his career back on track in La Liga with Las Palmas last term, notching 10 goals in 25 games. But he couldn’t prevent the Gran Canaria-based side from suffering relegation from the Spanish top-fight.

Wolves splashed out £35 million to land Silva from Porto back in 2020, but his big-money move hasn’t worked out and the Premier League outfit are now looking to offload their former record signing after spending the last three years out on loan at four clubs in four different leagues.

Silva is entering the final year of his contract and could leave Molineux for a reported fee in the region of €20-25m (£17.4m-£21.7m). Serie A side Roma are also keen on the versatile forward, but negotiations are currently ongoing over a proposed permanent switch to Germany.

According to transfer specialist Sacha Tavolieri, the Bundesliga heavyweights Dortmund have offered him a five-year deal, despite it being the player’s ‘dream’ to ply his trade in Italy.

He wrote on X: “EXCLUSIVE: Borussia Dortmund offered a 5 years contract to Fabio Silva! A meeting will take place this week between Wolverhampton & player side to advance on a permanent move to #BVB. Player’s dream was to play in Italy with AS Roma keen on him but no concrete offer yet. #mercato #WWFC”

With Sebastien Haller expected to leave the club before the summer window closes, Dortmund are seeking to provide further competition for first-choice frontman Serhou Guirassy.

And they have identified Silva - five goals and six assists in 72 appearances for Wolves - as the ideal candidate.

He would become the latest high-profile departure from the West Midlands club after the recent exits of Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nelson Semedo, Pablo Sarabia and Goncalo Guedes.