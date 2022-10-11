Blink-182 have announced a massive world tour with front man Tom DeLonge returning, including a date for Glasgow fans.

Blink-182 have reunited for the first time in ten years with the original line-up set to embark on a global tour in 2023. The tour will include a four date UK leg of the tour including a special show in Glasgow.

The original line-up, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, have reunited to not only bring their electric shows back but also brand new music. The band will drop their new single ‘Edging’’ on Friday October 14.

So, when are Blink-182 coming to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

When are Blink-182 coming to Glasgow?

Blink-182 are scheduled to play at OVO Hydro in Glasgow on September 2, 2023.

Will there be a presale event?

Live Nation will be hosting a presale event that is set to start on October 13 at 10am. You can register for special access on the Live Nation website .

When can I get tickets?

General sale for tickets starts on Monday October 17, at 10am. Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Who will be the support act?

The Story So Far will be the support act for the band’s European leg of the tour in 2023.

What will the setlist be?

While an official setlist has yet to be released, setlist.fm did release a setlist that might give fans a better understanding of what they can expect at the upcoming show.

Blink 182 played the following setlist on January 18, 2020:

Feeling This

The Rock Show

Cynical

What’s My Age Again?

I Really Wish I Hated You

I Miss You

Bored to Death

Built This Pool

First Date

Darkside

All the Small Things

Dammit

Full list of Blink-182 UK and Ireland tour dates

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena