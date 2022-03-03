DJ Calvin Harris makes a return to his home turf for the first time in six years

Scottish producer, DJ and songwriter Calvin Harris has announced a huge headline show at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow this year.

The DJ is known for his chart topping dance hits like ‘Feel So Close’ , as well as collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, such as Rhianna.

The announcement of the Hampden Park gig has set fans alight with excitement as it will be the star’s first home country gig in over six years.

So when is he playing in Glasgow - and where can you buy tickets?

When were presale tickets released?

Presale tickets were released at 10am on Wednesday 2 March.

Spotify Presale, and Gigs In Scotland also released tickets to their customers at 10am on Thursday 2 March.

Presale tickets are still available for those who have signed up, however, the deadline for signing up for presale has passed.

Spotify and Gigs in Scotland will be running the presale until the tickets go on sale to the general public.

When will tickets for Calvin Harris go on sale?

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10am on Friday 4 March.

Hampden Park holds a capacity of 52,000 and it is set to be a sell-out show for Harris, so you will need to be quick getting those tickets.

Hampden Park stadium announced that there will also be a range of VIP Hampden Hospitality experiences available for the event, priced from £175pp.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are set to go on sale across multiple ticket selling platforms on Friday 4 March.

The best places to grab your tickets will be on sites like Ticketmaster , LiveNation , and Gigs in Scotland .

Each site is expected to launch tickets for the Hampden Park show at 10am.

Prices will range from £41.70 - £73.10, but may vary depending on what tickets are left.

When and where is Calvin Harris playing in the UK?

Harris will be playing Hampden Park National Stadium, Glasgow on Saturday 2 July 2022. The gig is scheduled to kick off at 4pm.

The DJ will also be playing Creamfields South festival on Thursday 2 June, and Creamfields North on Saturday 4 June .

Harris has a gig in Northern Ireland this year too, and will be playing Belfast’s Belsonic festival on Saturday 18 June.

When did Calvin Harris last perform in Scotland?

Calvin Harris performing at T in the Park last year. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

The Dumfries-born DJ last played a home gig when he headlined the Saturday of the T in the Park festival in July 2016.

The DJ was originally scheduled to perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee in 2020 but the event was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Who is Calvin Harris and what are his most famous hits?

Calvin Harris has worked with global stars like The Weeknd, Florence Welch, Dua Lipa and many more.

Some of the DJ’s most famous hits include ‘One Kiss’ featuring Dua Lipa, and ‘This is what you came for’ featuring Rhianna, and written by Taylor Swift.

One of the most celebrated Scottish artists of all time, Harris has had 27 top 10 singles in the UK charts throughout his career.