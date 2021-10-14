COP26: New York Times to host Climate Hub at SWG3

The New York Times will be hosting a Climate Hub at SWG3 during COP26.

The New York Times will host a Climate Hub at SWG3 in Glasgow.

The New York Times, one of the biggest newspapers in the world, will be aiming to answer the urgent question: how do we adapt and thrive on a changing planet?

What will happen?

‘Leaders, thinkers and doers from across the world’ will be attending the event to help answer this question.

There will be debates, film screenings and exhibitions, and the chance to engage with New York Times journalism.

You will also be able to explore promising innovations and ideas that could change the future of the world.

When is it?

The Climate Hub will be held at SWG3 between November 3-11, with events both in person and online.

How do I find out more and buy tickets?