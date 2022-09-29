Franc Moody has announced a brand new UK tour - including a date in Glasgow.

Hot off the heels of the release of their latest album Into the Ether, Franc Moody has announced a UK and Europe tour including a Glasgow date for 2023.

The band took to their Instagram to share their excitement over the tour. The post said: “Over the moon to be announcing these dates, the first UK/EU run for way too long. Tickets on sale this Friday 10am (UK time)!

“Thanks so much to everyone who’s been supporting the album, buying tickets to The Novo and Brixton Academy. We love ya!

“Can’t wait to see our fam in Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol, Amsterdam, Paris, Cologne, Berlin and Copenhagen too!

“If your city ain’t on the list yet, we’ll get to you before too long. We’ve had to plan this super carefully so bar with us! Big love.” the caption finished with.

So, when will Franc Moody be coming to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

When is Franc Moody coming to Glasgow?

Franc Moody are scheduled to play at the SWG3 Studio Warehouse in Glasgow on March 18 2023.

How to get Franc Moody tickets

General sale for tickets starts at 9am on Friday 30 September. Tickets can be purchased via the Franc Moody website or via Ticketweb .

Full UK and Europe Tour dates

17 March - Academy, Dublin

18 March - SWG3 Studio Warehouse, Glasgow

19 March - Stylus, Leeds

21 March - New Century Hall, Manchester

22 March - Trinity, Bristol

24 March - O2 Academy Brixton, London

27 March - Paradiso, Amsterdam

28 March - La Trabendo, Paris

29 March - Gloria Theatre, Cologne

30 March - Kesselhaus, Berlin

01 April - KBH, Vega, Copenhagen

What will the setlist be?

While an official setlist has yet to be released, setlist.fm did release a setlist the band played at Union Stage in Washington, USA that might give fans a better understanding of what they can expect at the upcoming show.

Franc Moody played the following setlist on 21 June 2022:

Big Cheese

Dream in Colour

Terra Firma

Skin on Skin

I’m In a Funk

Mass Appeal

Flesh and Blood

Charge Me Up

Night Flight

Cherry

She’s Too Good for Me

In Transit

In Too Deep

Dopamine

Encore: