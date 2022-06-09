Hella Mega Tour will finally be coming to Glasgow this month.

The Hella Mega Tour is finally coming to the UK.

After two years of waiting, fans will be pleased to know that the show featuring pop punk icons Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will finally be hitting the stage.

The tour was originally announced and scheduled to take place in 2020 but was forced to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In April 2021, Green Day confirmed that the UK tour dates on the Hella Mega tour were moving to June 2022.

So, when will the tour be coming to Glasgow, and are your original tickets still valid?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

When is the tour coming to Glasgow?

Fans will have the chance to see Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow on Wednesday 29 June 2022.

Doors are scheduled to open at 4:30pm.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available via resale on Ticketmaster .

At the time of publishing resale prices for tickets started at £82.57. This price does not include any potential handling and delivery charges.

Are my original tickets still valid?

Yes, all tickets purchased for the original tour will be valid for the upcoming shows.

What is the line-up?

The bands will take to the stage in the following order:

Weezer

Fall Out Boy

Green Day

While the official setlist has not been confirmed yet, setlist.fm released a setlist from a previous night on the US leg of the Hella Mega Tour.

This setlist is taken from the show performed in Arlington, Texas on 24 July 2021:

Weezer

“Hero”

“Hash Pipe”

“All the Good Ones”

“Beverly Hills”

“The End of the Game”

“My Name Is Jonas”

“Pork And Beans”

“Feels Like Summer”

“All My Favorite Songs”

“Undone – The Sweater Song”

“Surf Wax America”

“El Scorcho”

“Island In the Sun”

“Africa” (Toto cover)

“California Snow”

“Say It Ain’t So”

“Buddy Holly”

Fall Out Boy

“The Phoenix”

“Sugar, We’re Goin Down”

“Irresistible”

“Uma Thurman”

“Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy”

“Save Rock and Roll”

“The Last of the Real Ones”

“Dance, Dance”

“A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More "Touch Me"”

“This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race”

“My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)”

“I Don’t Care”

“Thnks fr th Mmrs”

“Centuries”

“Saturday”

Green Day

“American Idiot”

“Holiday”

“Know Your Enemy”

“Pollyanna”

“Boulevard of Broken Dreams”

“Longview”

“Welcome to Paradise”

“Hitchin’ a Ride”

“Rock and Roll All Nite” (KISS cover)

“Brain Stew”

“St. Jimmy”

“When I Come Around”

“21 Guns”

“Minority”

“Knowledge” (Operation Ivy cover)

“Basket Case”

“She”

“Wake Me Up When September Ends”

“Still Breathing”

“Jesus of Suburbia”

“Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)”

Where else in the UK will they be playing?

The band’s confirmed UK tour dates for 2022 when the show was originally announced.

They will be playing in the following cities:

London

Huddersfield

Glasgow

Who is Green Day?

Green Day is an American rock band which was formed in 1987 in California.

The band was founded by vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, and bassist Mike Dirnt. For much of the band’s career, they have been a trio with drummer Tré Cool who joined the band in 1990.

Throughout their career The group has been nominated for 20 Grammy awards and has won five of them including Best Rock Album for what is their most iconic album, American Idiot.

Green Day has sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

Who is Fall Out Boy?

Fall Out Boy is an American rock band formed in Wilmette, Illinois in 2001.

The band consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, lead guitarist Joe Trohman, and drummer Andy Hurley.

The band’s major-label breakthrough came from their second studio album From Under the Cork Tree, which was released in 2005.

The album produced two hit singles, Sugar, We’re Goin Down and Dance, Dance, and went double platinum.

The album debuted at No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 with 168,000 first week sales, and became their longest charting and best-selling album.

It logged 14 weeks in the top 20 out of its 78 chart weeks.It has sold over 2.5 million units in the United States, and over seven million worldwide.

Fall Out Boy went on to receive a Best New Artist nomination at the 2006 Grammy Awards.

Who is Weezer?

Weezer is an American rock band formed in Los Angeles, California in 1992.

Since 2001, the band has consisted of Rivers Cuomo (lead vocals, lead guitar, keyboards), Patrick Wilson (drums, percussion, backing vocals), Brian Bell (rhythm guitar, backing vocals, keyboards), and Scott Shriner (bass, backing vocals, keyboards).

The band’s debut self-titled album was released in May 1994 and was a multi platinum success.

In 2022, they plan to release a series of extended plays based around the four seasons, with one of them being released so far, SZNZ: Spring.